Weather-related traffic congestion : Numerous accidents in Bonn and the region after snowfall

Two cars collided on a slippery road in Bad Godesberg on Thursday morning Foto: Axel Vogel

Update Bonn/Region Two cars collided on slippery roads in Bad Godesberg on Thursday morning. Both drivers were injured. Around Bonn there were many accidents resulting in minor vehicle damage.

On numerous roads in Bonn and the region, including autobahns, there were many minor accidents on Thursday morning, mostly fender-benders. This was reported by both the Cologne autobahn police and the Bonn police in response to a GA query. The weather situation was the reason for the many collisions and traffic jams. In many parts of the region, there was snow or sleet on Thursday morning.

On Brunnenallee in Bad Godesberg, two cars collided on a snow-slick road at around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning. The drivers of both cars were injured in the accident. According to the fire department, the two injured were treated and the vehicles secured.

Accidents with minor damage in the Rhine-Sieg district on the left bank of the Rhine

Only a handful of fender-benders due to slippery snow were reported by the police on Thursday morning from the Rhine-Sieg district on the left bank of the Rhine. On Servaisstrasse in Witterschlick at around 9 am, a car slid and crashed into a sign at the railroad crossing. Also at around 9 am, another car slid into a parked car on Klosterstrasse in Merten. According to the police, the car slid and was damaged in part due to the fact that the person who caused the accident was still driving with summer tires. He can now expect a fine.

At around 8:30 a.m., a car slid into three parked cars on the downhill Jennerstrasse in Hemmerich. The police put the total damage to property at 20,000 euros. There were further accidents with fender-benders on Regerstrasse in Merten, in the Roisdorf industrial park and in Hilberath.

Bus traffic problems in the Siebengebirge region

The Siebengebirge was particularly affected by the snowfall on Thursday, where snow cover remained. The RSVG transportation authorities reported significant problems on various bus lines as a result of the weather.

Semi-trailer slides into ditch on B56 near Lohmar

On the B56 between Neunkirchen-Seelscheid and Lohmar-Krahwinkel, one truck tried to avoid an oncoming truck this morning and slid into the ditch. The B56 was closed at around 10:30 am. The passing truck was able to continue, the one in the ditch was towed out at around 12:30. Traffic got moving again and the traffic jam slowly dissipated.