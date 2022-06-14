ADAC: Long delays possible : Traffic jams expected over Corpus Christi weekend

Over the extended Corpus Christi weekend, the ADAC expects particularly crowded roads (symbolic image). Foto: dpa/Marijan Murat

Bonn Many Germans are planning a short holiday over the long Corpus Christi weekend. Therefore, traffic experts warn of particularly crowded roads from Wednesday afternoon. Motorways in the region are also expected to be affected.

The German Automobile Club (ADAC) has warned of traffic jams on Germany's roads on Corpus Christi. Because of the holiday, the weekend will begin on Thursday in many federal states. At the same time, the two-week Whitsun holidays end on Sunday in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

According to the ADAC, there will therefore be traffic jams, especially in the south of Germany. However, numerous roads in the north of the republic will also be affected by the many short holidaymakers. Particularly congested routes are the trunk roads to the North Sea and Baltic Sea, as well as roads around the major cities of Berlin, Stuttgart, Cologne, Frankfurt and Munich.

According to the ADAC, the return traffic will reach its peak on Saturday. The heavy traffic volume will also be felt in neighbouring countries - waiting times are to be expected at border crossings in southern Germany.

In the region, too, the roads are expected to be full over the Corpus Christi weekend, according to Autobahn GmbH. Travellers to the Netherlands might have to wait longer on the A4 towards Aachen, and the A61 towards Venlo is also considered to be particularly prone to traffic jams. The roadworks at the Cologne-Heumar interchange (A3, A4 and A59) could also cause congestion here.

Original text: ga