Protest against Turkey's use of poison gas : Traffic obstructions possible due to demonstration in Bonn

On Wednesday, traffic participants in Bonn have to expect restrictions due to a demonstration. (Symbolic image) Foto: dpa/Sina Schuldt

Bonn On Wednesday, a demonstration will march through the city centre of Bonn. The subject matter of the demonstration is "End war crimes in Turkey! Stop poison gas operations!" Road users should expect restrictions.

Under the slogan "End war crimes in Turkey! Stop poison gas operations!" a demonstration will take place on Wednesday. A demonstration march through the city centre of Bonn is planned. According to the police, who will accompany the march, the demonstrators will gather at Frankenbadplatz from 5 pm. The organisers expect 100 to 200 participants. Road users should expect restrictions.

From Frankenbadplatz, the march will proceed via Adolfstraße to Dorotheenstraße, where an intermediate rally is planned. The demonstrators will then move via Breite Straße, Oxfordstraße, Sterntorbrücke and Friedensplatz to Marktplatz, where the event will end by 8.30 pm at the latest. Drivers and other road users should expect disruptions due to the demonstration.

Original text: ga