Construction site from January 16 in Bonn : Traffic only in the out of town direction on Bornheimer Straße soon

Bornheimer Straße will become a one-way street out of town. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn The city of Bonn will start the redesign of Bornheimer Straße on January 16. The administration will establish a one-way street. Drivers and buses will only be able to drive out of town. This will result in diversions.

The date is set: The city will start work on the redesign of Bornheimer Straße on Monday, 16 January. The administration has also given details of the planned traffic routing. According to this, the city wants to set up a "real" one-way street. As reported, the possibility of a "non-real" one-way street had also been discussed before. In this case, motorists and cyclists from side streets such as Adolfstrasse or Heerstrasse would have been able to drive into the city centre during the works. Instead, Bornheimer Straße from the old cemetery to the roundabout on Ellerstraße will only be passable out of town.

In the course of the work, the city's civil engineering office, in cooperation with Bonn-Netz GmbH and Deutsche Telekom, wants to renew the entire pipeline-based infrastructure, such as district heating, gas, water and the energy supply, and adapt it to future needs. The project is based on the expansion plan adopted by the Bonn district council on 7 June 2022.

Due to the work, there will be traffic obstructions. According to the city, the access roads to the streets to the south (e.g. Taunusstraße and Eifelstraße) will not be connected to Bornheimer Straße because they are dead ends. The crossings at Hochstadenring/Viktoriabrücke and Adolfstraße are kept open by the administration. The northern roads Eifelstrasse, Heerstrasse and Weiherstrasse will be temporarily closed if necessary, but not simultaneously. The diversion for car traffic will run via Heinrich-Böll-Ring and Thomastraße in the direction of Alter Friedhof. The diversion for bicycle traffic will start from Ellerstraße and run via Vorgebirgsstraße and Maxstraße into the city centre.

Effects on bus traffic

In the section of road running parallel to the Viktoriabrücke, Hochstadenring 37-53, the one-way system will be reversed so that it is only passable coming from Bornheimer Straße in the direction of Thomastraße. To improve access to this section of road, the city is opening up Heerstraße at Thomastraße and setting it up as a diversion route for residents and as an alternative route for police patrols. The bicycle lane will be abolished in this section. The work is to be completed by December 2024.

The planned one-way street regulation will also have an impact on bus traffic: towards the city, lines N1, 602, 604 and 605 will be diverted, according to the Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB).

Line 602 in the direction of Waldau runs as follows: from the bus stop "Ellerstraße" continue straight ahead via Bornheimer Straße, first exit at the roundabout, Ellerstraße, Thomastraße, second exit at the roundabout at the old cemetery, via Budapester Straße to the bus stop "Stadthaus".

Lines N1, 550, 604, 605 in the direction of Ückesdorf and Duisdorf travel as follows: from the "Nonnstraße" stop, continue straight ahead via Dorotheenstraße, Ellerstraße, second exit at the roundabout, Ellerstraße, Thomastraße, second exit at the roundabout at the Alter Friedhof, via Budapester Straße to the "Stadthaus" stop. In the further course of the line, the stop "Opernhaus" cannot be served. From the stop "Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz", the route goes via Belderberg and Rathausgasse. The lines out of town are not affected.

Original text: Joshua Bung