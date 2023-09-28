Emergency doctor call to the track Train line between Cologne and Bonn was closed
Cologne · The railway line between Cologne and Bonn was closed for about two hours on Wednesday afternoon due to an emergency doctor's call in the Cologne-South area. There were delays and cancellations.
Rail passengers on the line between Cologne and Bonn had to prepare for considerable restrictions on Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The railway line was closed in the Cologne-South area at around 4.10 pm. The reason was an emergency medical operation, as Deutsche Bahn announced on X, formerly Twitter.
What exactly happened is unclear. Deutsche Bahn said that trains were waiting at stations and that delays, partial cancellations and changes could occur.
At around 6.20 p.m., the railways announced that the emergency medical service was over and the line had been reopened. As a result, isolated delays were still possible.
(Original text: GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)