Deutsche Bahn signal box work : Trains cancelled around Bonn

An ICE in Bonn's main station. In the new year, some trains will no longer stop there. Photo: Nicolas Ottersbach Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Bonn/Region Construction work around the new electronic signal box (ESTW) "Köln Hauptbahnhof" and "Linke Rheinseite" will disrupt train traffic in the new year. This also affects Bonn on the Rhine.

The railway is bundling numerous works in January and February. Experts are building around 20 kilometres of cable shafts and installing 40 signals. This will lead to temporary cancellations and diversions in regional and long-distance traffic.

The work revolves around the new electronic signal box (ESTW) "Köln Hauptbahnhof" and "Linke Rheinseite", according to the railway. It expects this to improve quality and punctuality in the Cologne metropolitan region.

From Monday, 3 January, to Friday, 18 February, the RE 5 (RRX), RB 26 and RB 48 lines running between Cologne and Bonn will experience partial cancellations on various sections between Hürth-Kalscheuren and Bonn, as well as cancellations in Cologne West and Cologne South, "with RB 48 being cancelled almost continuously between Cologne and Bonn-Mehlem," according to a railway spokesperson.

On the RB 30, there will be partial cancellations between Bad Godesberg and Bonn-Hauptbahnhof at the end of January/beginning of February. In addition to the rail replacement service (SEV) with buses, there will also be reinforcements on the city railway lines 16 and 18 on some weekends.

From Monday, 3 January, to Sunday, 16 January, the long-distance trains of the ICE line Koblenz/Bonn - Wuppertal - Hamm - Hanover - Berlin as well as the new Sprinter line Bonn - Cologne - Berlin will start/end in Cologne. The stop in Bonn and the individual stops in Koblenz, Andernach and Remagen are cancelled. Other long-distance trains running between Koblenz and Cologne will be diverted via the right bank of the Rhine, with the stops in Andernach, Remagen, Bonn and Cologne Hbf being cancelled. Alternatively, these trains will stop at Köln Messe/Deutz, IC trains will also stop at Bonn-Beuel.

From Monday, 24 January, to Friday, 18 February, the long-distance trains of the ICE line Koblenz/Bonn - Wuppertal - Hamm - Hanover - Berlin will occasionally start/end in Cologne, according to Deutsche Bahn. The stop in Bonn will be cancelled for these trains, and the stops in Koblenz, Andernach and Remagen will also be cancelled for trains that start/end in Koblenz as scheduled.

From 31 January, the trains of the new Sprinter line Bonn - Cologne - Berlin will also be cancelled between Bonn and Cologne. Between Koblenz and Cologne, the majority of the other trains will be diverted via the right side of the Rhine, with the stops in Andernach, Remagen and Bonn being cancelled. As a substitute, these trains stop in Cologne Messe/Deutz, IC trains also in Bonn-Beuel.