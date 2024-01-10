Controversy surrounding the Dynamit Nobel site "Troisdorf blocks weapons for Ukraine"
Troisdorf · The city of Troisdorf is coming under increasing pressure over the Dynamit Nobel site. International and national media see the blockade of the sale of the site as a threat to arms production.
The city of Troisdorf is under increasing pressure over the Dynamit Nobel site. While all parties involved have now muted their communication channels about DynITec's expansion plans on the former Dynamit Nobel factory site, Mayor Alexander Biber (CDU) and the majority of the city council made up of the CDU, Greens and Left Party are the focus of federal and state politicians. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) was not the only one to get involved in the discussion; NRW Minister President Hendrick Wüst (CDU) had his state chancellery schedule a mediating meeting between Biber and the board members of parent company Diehl Defence in December. The meeting on 21 December at the State Chancellery in Düsseldorf "served to discuss the issues relating to the acquisition of ownership of the former Dynamit Nobel GmbH site," David Voskuhl, Vice President Communications & PR at Diehl Defence, told the GA. During the exchange, "the mutual understanding of the respective positions grew. Open questions were identified. These are to be clarified amicably in further confidential talks between the two parties." Beyond that, no further comment would be made.
In the meantime, the national and international press has also become aware of the dispute in Troisdorf. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) recently wrote that Troisdorf is now regarded as a municipality "in which the mayor and council are driving back the turn of an era with a provincial farce in the style of a bourgeoisie". A few weeks ago, the Handelsblatt newspaper already saw a "shortage of explosives" due to the city's blockade behaviour. The future of DynITec is "acutely threatened". The city "is thwarting Diehl's plans: the company wants to significantly expand production there in order to fulfil delivery obligations to the German Armed Forces and Ukraine. But now there is a lack of space", the article states.
The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) newspaper judged that the production of urgently needed ammunition was being "prevented by vested interests". Events in Troisdorf are apparently also being followed very closely in Ukraine. The Kyiv Post published in bold letters in Ukrainian and English: "In Germany, local politics is blocking weapons for Ukraine".
Unexpected obstacle
"Europe's efforts to boost arms production and help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion have hit an unexpected obstacle in a German local government," reads the detailed article. "The council of the city of Troisdorf, which has a population of just under 80,000, has blocked the plans of a large defence company to expand local production for the time being. Citing the need for development, the 'no' vote by the western municipality near Cologne calls into question the European Union's ability to produce more weapons at a crucial moment."
The authors also refer to the Bundestag debate and the intervention of the "popular" defence minister and point out that DynITec manufactures important parts for the production of the Iris-T air defence system, three parts of which were supplied to Ukraine by the German government. As is well known, DynITEC GmbH specialises in the development and production of military ignition and priming agents, energetic materials and electronic ignition systems, including for the IRIS-T guided missile.
The confusing situation in Troisdorf comes at an inopportune time for DynITec and its parent company. Shortly before Christmas, Annette Lehnigk-Emden, President of the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), and Helmut Rauch, CEO of Diehl Defence, signed a framework agreement for the procurement of more than 1,200 IRIS-T missiles for Germany - "to meet further requirements", as stated in a press release.
What does the unresolved situation in Troisdorf mean for the contract with BAAINBw for the delivery of 1,200 Iris-Ts? Voskuhl: "The framework agreement you mentioned for IRIS-T missiles confirms the customer's confidence in the quality of our products and our assumptions for the forecast growth course.“
"The Troisdorf site is an important link in Europe's goals to support Ukraine as Kiev calls on its allies to supply the country with more ammunition at a time when it is struggling to fend off the Russian offensive," writes the Kyiv Post. How does the Diehl Defence spokesman assess the international media response? Voskuhl: "I read the article in the Kyiv Post on 28 December, but I don't want to take part in speculation about requirements and deliveries to Ukraine or elsewhere."
City defends itself against the accusations
Meanwhile, the city of Troisdorf is defending itself against the accusations that it is blocking arms production for the Bundeswehr and Ukraine. The city is merely securing the right of first refusal for a 50-hectare area and is drawing up a development plan for this site. The corresponding resolutions of the city council "do not restrict the current production of Diehl Defence", according to a written statement from the city. "Neither resolution restricts the expansion of this production in the existing factory. The city council's decisions are based on the long-term utilisation of the site. The two-thirds majority of the council rejects a significantly enlarged armaments factory in the centre of the city. After redevelopment, it wants to use the site for commercial areas with a mix of companies and, in peripheral areas, for the creation of residential space.“
The city council wants to prevent "huge parts of the Dynamit Nobel site from remaining forever unused as a defence factory site, as would happen if Diehl were to purchase the site". The mayor makes a proposal to resolve the conflict: "In the short term, ramp up production in Troisdorf as far as it serves to support Ukraine. In the long term, find a new location for Diehl Defence where the company can produce outside a metropolitan area," says Biber. DynITec had already stated in earlier talks with the GA that a ramp-up of production would only be possible with investments totalling considerable millions. However, the company would only make these investments if it also owned the land and buildings.
Although the city of Troisdorf has now responded to the two complaints against the council's decision, the municipal supervisory review has not yet taken place, district spokesman Antonius Nolden told the GA. Diehl Defence and Uwe Göllner, former mayor of Troisdorf and SPD member of the Bundestag, had lodged complaints with the municipal supervisory authority of the Rhein-Sieg district against the Troisdorf council decision for a right of first refusal. Göllner not only sees procedural errors. Göllner is convinced that the size of the industrial sites is also of state and federal political importance and that a local authority cannot simply decide on a right of first refusal. The right to local self-administration enshrined in the Basic Law also has its limits.
Guided missile is integrated in many fighter aircraft
According to Diehl Defence, IRIS-T (InfraRed Imaging System - Tail/Thrust Vector Controlled) is the European, "world's most modern" short-range air-to-air missile, which is developed and produced by Diehl Defence in cooperation with partners from Sweden, Spain, Italy, Greece, Norway and Austria. Air forces from twelve nations use IRIS-T. Since its introduction in 2005, more than 5000 missiles have been delivered. IRIS-T is part of the standard armament of the Eurofighter/Typhoon and is integrated into the US-made F-16, EF-18 and F-5E fighter aircraft, Gripen (Sweden), Tornado (Germany, United Kingdom and Italy), KF21 and FA-50 (South Korea) and IAR-99 (Romania). In addition to defence against enemy fighter aircraft, the system can also combat attacking air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles. Pilots can even successfully fend off attacks from behind with IRIS-T without having to change the course of their own aircraft. ca
(Original text: Dylan Cem Akalin/Translation: Mareike Graepel)