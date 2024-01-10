Controversy surrounding the Dynamit Nobel site "Troisdorf blocks weapons for Ukraine"

The city of Troisdorf is under increasing pressure over the Dynamit Nobel site. While all parties involved have now muted their communication channels about DynITec's expansion plans on the former Dynamit Nobel factory site, Mayor Alexander Biber (CDU) and the majority of the city council made up of the CDU, Greens and Left Party are the focus of federal and state politicians. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) was not the only one to get involved in the discussion; NRW Minister President Hendrick Wüst (CDU) had his state chancellery schedule a mediating meeting between Biber and the board members of parent company Diehl Defence in December. The meeting on 21 December at the State Chancellery in Düsseldorf "served to discuss the issues relating to the acquisition of ownership of the former Dynamit Nobel GmbH site," David Voskuhl, Vice President Communications & PR at Diehl Defence, told the GA. During the exchange, "the mutual understanding of the respective positions grew. Open questions were identified. These are to be clarified amicably in further confidential talks between the two parties." Beyond that, no further comment would be made.