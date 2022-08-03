Trouble in Bonn : A refugee helper is left sitting on the damage

After the heavy rain that poured through the open skylight, parts of the parquet flooring in the room were ruined and have to be replaced, as Christian Ernst and Ukrainian Alona show the photographer. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

If you provide private housing for refugees, you cannot hope for help from the city of Bonn in the event of an insurance claim. Christian Ernst from Beuel is surprised by this and, above all, by the city's response.

Four months ago, Alona and her friend Svetlana together with her eight-year-old son found shelter with Christian Ernst and his wife in Beuel after their exhausting escape from Ukraine. Ernst also helped the two women with the time-consuming paperwork. After the many visits to the authorities, however, he is disillusioned. "We only found homeopathic doses of support from the city and other authorities," he says. One thing particularly annoys him: when he asked the city whether it could contribute to the settlement of a four-digit amount of damage caused by the women who had fled to his home, he was told that this was not possible, and that he could "simply enforce civil law" against the guests.

The two women, in their early 30s, had opened a window in the top floor and had not remembered to close it when it started to rain heavily. The water damaged parts of the parquet in the room so severely that it now has to be replaced, reports the 58-year-old father of two grown-up children. The estimate for the repair is around 1,500 euros.

He can only shake his head at the city's response to the question of settling the damage, which, unlike all other enquiries regarding the refugees in his home, reached him "surprisingly quickly". "Would anyone who stands up for the victims of a senseless and cruel war act like that?" wonders Ernst, a professor of human resources management and vocational training at the Technical University of Cologne. He says he is not concerned about money; he does not take rent and has not applied for reimbursement of incidental expenses. He had simply assumed that the city was insured in such cases. "As a result, I have the feeling that the city of Bonn does not appreciate my spontaneous humanistic commitment.

He and his wife had made contact with the two women and the boy through the German Red Cross (DRK) in Bonn. "At that point, they had already been pushed around a lot on their flight." The women had met and befriended each other on the run. They were happy to be able to recover in his house after a long odyssey. The respite did not last long, Ernst reports.

He had previously read in the GA about the experiences of Rolf Rau from Beuel, who also took in a Ukrainian woman with children and complained bitterly about the high hurdles in dealing with the authorities. "I can only confirm the descriptions in this article," says Ernst. As soon as refugees are taken in, a months-long and exhausting flood of forms and administrative procedures follows, which even German-speaking citizens can hardly cope with, is how he describes his experience.

He also complains of an "unfriendly" atmosphere in the immigration office. "Even though this job is not easy, you are dealing with people who escaped a cruel war and deserve to be treated with affection." Svetlana and the child have since moved out at their own request and live in the shared accommodation in Roleber. But Ernst still keeps in touch with them, he says. He is especially happy that the eight-year-old has now been given a place at primary school. " At least the boy's enrolment in school went as smooth as can be. That is a ray of hope."

In response to a GA enquiry with the city of Bonn about how cases of damage caused by Ukrainian refugees in their respective accommodation are settled, Markus Schmitz from the press office explained: "The municipal accommodation has an insurance policy that covers damage caused by others. The city does not know to what extent hotels have insured themselves accordingly."

If the refugees are accommodated privately, the city sees no possibility of support. "The city administration continues to be very grateful for the enormous support and willingness to help shown by the people of Bonn who are taking in Ukrainian refugees and have in some cases already been providing them with accommodation for months during this difficult time. Not all people are aware that this voluntary commitment is also associated with risks. The city does not have insurance cover for liability damage caused by refugees. It is therefore a matter of private law," says Schmitz.

The city does have liability insurance through the Kommunaler Schadensausgleich (KSA). However, according to the press office, a press release from the KSA states: "The KSA cannot assume any coverage for the personal liability risk of refugees. According to Schmitz, at the time of the refugee crisis in 2015/16, the majority opinion of the KSA was that covering private risks was not a task of the municipalities.