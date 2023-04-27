Criminal investigation department Two dogs poisoned in Troisdorf
Troisdorf · In Troisdorf, two dogs were injured by somebody unknown, presumably poisonous substance. One of the dogs died as a result. The police are looking for tips.
Two dog owners from Troisdorf have filed criminal charges with the criminal police after their dogs were allegedly poisoned. According to the police, the animals had ingested unknown, presumably poisonous substances. The incidents occurred on 4 April in the area of Karl-Kuhn-Platz in Troisdorf-Friedrich-Wilhelms-Hütte and on 18 April in the area of Offenbachstraße in Troisdorf-Kriegsdorf.
Only one of the two dogs could be saved by the quick action of the owner and the veterinarian. The criminal investigation department has started investigations into the violation of the Animal Welfare Act. Whether there is a connection between the two incidents is the subject of the investigation.
On Tuesday, 25 April, the police received information from witnesses that a male person had been seen in the area of the dam at Lake Sieglar, regularly reaching into his jacket pocket and throwing something suspicious into the grass. The area was searched by police forces together with the witnesses. So far, no suspicious objects have been found.
The police ask that tips about crimes or suspicious observations not be spread on social networks or WhatsApp groups, but to contact the police directly. Postings on Facebook and the like are often detrimental to the investigation of crimes.
Information on suspicious observations in connection with the poisonings can be obtained from the police in Troisdorf by calling 02241 541-3221.
