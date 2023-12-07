New flight schedule at Cologne/Bonn airport Two new destinations from May 2024
Cologne/Bonn · Cologne/Bonn Airport's flight schedule has changes in store for next spring: From May, holidaymakers will be able to travel to two new destinations. One should delight history fans - the other is more suitable for cultural holidays.
From 1 May next year, Cologne/Bonn Airport will be offering two new direct flights. Both destinations will be operated by the airline Eurowings. This was announced by the airport on Wednesday. One destination should be particularly popular with history fans: Twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, a plane will take off for Santiago de Compostela in Spain. The place of pilgrimage is known among pilgrims as the destination of the Way of St James. The remains of the biblical apostle St James are said to be kept in the large cathedral.
The second destination is Eastern Europe: Eurowings will be flying to the Moldovan capital Chişinău on Wednesdays and Saturdays from May. The city is surrounded by vineyards and has several sights such as the National Theatre, while Soviet buildings and Orthodox churches showcase the city's history. Both flights take two and a half hours.
(Original text: Nina Bärschneider; Translation: Mareike Graepel)