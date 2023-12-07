New flight schedule at Cologne/Bonn airport Two new destinations from May 2024

From 1 May next year, Cologne/Bonn Airport will be offering two new direct flights. Both destinations will be operated by the airline Eurowings. This was announced by the airport on Wednesday. One destination should be particularly popular with history fans: Twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, a plane will take off for Santiago de Compostela in Spain. The place of pilgrimage is known among pilgrims as the destination of the Way of St James. The remains of the biblical apostle St James are said to be kept in the large cathedral.