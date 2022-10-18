Robbery in Bonn : Two people threaten and gag couple in Friesdorf

The Annaberger Straße in Friesdorf is relatively long. The photo shows the street in the upper village from the direction of Annaberg - but not the scene of the crime. Photo: Axel Vogel Foto: Axel Vogel

The perpetrators gained access to a single-family house in Friesdorf on Friday evening as parcel delivery men. They threatened the couple and demanded that they open a safe. The Bonn police are hoping for information from the public.

A married couple from Friesdorf experienced a real nightmare on Friday evening. According to the Bonn police on Monday, the couple were brutally robbed. The robbery took place in the couple's house. "According to current findings, the perpetrators, who are still unknown, rang the front doorbell of the property at around 7.30 pm and pretended to be parcel delivery men," police said. The man opened the door of his house on Annaberger Straße and immediately the two unknown persons forced their way into the house.

Perpetrators threatened man with knife

There they threatened the man with a knife and demanded that he and his wife open a safe. The robbers took cash, jewellery and valuable watches "to an extent that has not yet been conclusively determined", according to the police. Before fleeing the scene, the perpetrators bound and gagged their victims.

Investigators did not say how much time elapsed between the perpetrators' escape and the release of the couple - nor whether the victims were injured. It is also unclear whether the perpetrators only pretended to be parcel delivery men or also wore appropriate clothing. According to the GA, the crime took place in the upper part of Annaberger Straße, in the so-called Oberdorf.

Immediate search measures without success

Such a robbery is rather rare in Bonn, as police spokesman Michael Beyer told the GA. The two Friesdorfers were able to free themselves from their bondage and dial the emergency number. The Bonn police immediately sent several patrol cars to the scene of the crime, also in order to be able to carry out appropriate search and investigation measures.

However, the robbers were able to leave the scene without being recognised. Whether the perpetrators possibly had insider knowledge because they specifically asked the couple to open the safe and actually found valuables there is the subject of the current investigation, as Beyer explained.

Police have rough descriptions of the persons

The criminal investigation department 13 of the Bonn police is dealing with the case. The officers also have rough descriptions of the persons involved. One person was between 1.70 and 1.80 metres tall, had a slim figure and was wearing jeans. The second person was also said to be between 1.70 and 1.80 metres tall, had a stocky build and was also wearing jeans. Both hid their faces with the help of balaclavas.

The police are asking witnesses who have made observations that may be connected to the robbery to call 0228/150.