Accident in Bonn's Südstadt : Two roofers fall 26 metres in crane gondola

A rescue helicopter is on its way to an accident at a construction site on Poppelsdorfer Allee. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn At a construction site at the Volkssternwarte in Bonn, two roofers in a crane gondola fell some 26 metres on Monday. The two men suffered serious injuries. The Cologne district government has started an investigation.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Two roofers fell to their deaths and were seriously injured at a construction site on Argelanderstraße near the observatory in Bonn on Monday morning. As the police press office told the GA, a gondola on a crane came loose and two construction workers were in it. According to the Cologne district government, the cause of the fall of the passenger gondola is as yet unclear. It fell about 26 metres together with the roofers. The two men, aged 34 and 42, were seriously injured. They are receiving intensive medical treatment, according to the district government.

The police were alerted at around 9.20 am. A roofing company was carrying out work on a residential building in Argelanderstraße. The crane on which the accident occurred had been erected by the company on the grounds of the old observatory of the University of Bonn, according to the university's press officer, Nils Sönksen.

One of the injured men had to be taken away by rescue helicopter, the second by ambulance. During the rescue, Poppelsdorfer Allee in the direction of Prinz-Albert-Straße and a large part of Argelanderstraße were closed to traffic. Since about 11:45 a.m., the roads are open again. The Cologne district government has begun investigating the accident. According to the district government, an employee from the occupational health and safety department is on site to investigate the accident. However, there is no further information on the course of events or the causes of the accident.

Construction site accidents in Bonn

Several construction site accidents have occurred in Bonn in the recent past: Only a year ago, in April 2021, a concrete canopy had fallen down during demolition work in Bonn on the former Zurich site, burying two people underneath. The rescue of the seriously injured took several hours. One worker lay in the construction site pit with his legs trapped and was fully conscious as he pursued his rescue. His colleague had trapped his arms. During the rescue, the helpers were exposed to the danger of further concrete parts slipping off. The rescue operation was also difficult because the rescuers had to work in a very confined space.

A similar accident at the large construction site at the New Federal Chancellor Square in 2020 had ended more gently. Here, a wooden retaining wall weighing around 500 kilograms had toppled over in the construction pit and buried a construction worker underneath it. By the time the fire brigade arrived, colleagues had already pulled the lightly injured man out from under the structure.

Original text: Sofia Grillo and Julia Rosner