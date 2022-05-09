Airlift to Ukraine : Pilot from Hangelar flies medicine to the Ukrainian border

Sensitive medicines are flown to the Ukrainian border. Foto: Kay Wolf

Sankt Augustin Manfred Grabbe was a Lufthansa pilot for 40 years. He misses his job every day - but he has a mission again. With the help of the Blue-Yellow Cross from Cologne, he flies medicine from Hangelar to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Manfred Grabbe has put on his old Lufthansa cardigan. He flew for the major German airline for four decades until he retired two years ago. He misses his job every day, he says. The uniform, the company logo, all that takes him back to his old role. He is a pilot again with a clear mission. On this balmy spring day, he was flying to Rzeszow, a Polish city on Ukrainian border, taking medicines that would be distributed to a Ukrainian hospital. Then he would be bringing a mother and her sick daughter back to Germany. "I was on the road all day. Fly there in the morning and fly back in the evening. That used to be the same rhythm when you flew to the Canary Islands," says Grabbe.

At nine o'clock on the dot, he boarded the plane at Hangelar airfield, together with a WDR journalist. Two other planes took off from Hangelar, three others from Mainz. The action was organised by Ukraine Air Rescue. Volunteers can register with the association, that was only founded in March, to organise an airlift to the border of the country under Russian attack. "A pilot is only the tip of the iceberg," says Grabbe. "Many people are helping in the background. They all do it on a voluntary basis. It's really impressive how quickly these structures were created."

Permission to land in Poland

For example, Ukraine Air Rescue contacted a department of the Polish Ministry of Transport to obtain a landing permit. The association also coordinates which aircraft are best suited to the respective missions. Grabbe flies a TB20 Trinidad - one propeller, five seats, retractable undercarriage. It takes four hours to reach the border, at a maximum speed of 300 kilometres per hour. "I share it with three friends," says Grabbe. "Normally I use it for training flights or to fly over the Sauerland with the family once in a while."

A friend's daughter drew his attention to the Blue-Yellow Cross, a central contact point for humanitarian aid in Cologne and the surrounding area. The ten-year-old had collected 1000 euros for the organisation through a bazaar on her street. Grabbe was impressed and registered with the aid organisation. When the volunteers heard about his long career as a pilot, they put him in touch with Ukraine Air Rescue. "Two weeks later I was on the plane."

He had actually wanted to become a mathematician and stay at university, the 67-year-old says. "But then friends of mine moved to Hamburg. And I happened to see an advertisement: if I applied to become a pilot, I would get a free flight to the city." It was Grabbe’s first passenger flight in a larger aircraft, although he has been flying since he was 13 years old. At the age of 14, he was already piloting a glider on his own. "I did quite well in the one-week selection process. Every morning people were sent home - except me."

Lufthansa pilot until 65

He loved his job. At first, Lufthansa wanted to send him into retirement when he was 60. But "kindly", as he says, the European Court of Justice decided that was age discrimination. So Grabbe flew until he turned 65. He retired in February 2020, when Coronavirus and the hard times for Lufthansa were already looming. Today, Grabbe still flies regularly. He gives flying lessons in Hangelar for the Hanseatic Flying Club Cologne, of which he is chair.

"Of course, it's more fun to fly a big plane like the Boeing 747. But I still enjoy being in the air," says Grabbe. As an airline pilot, he is very safety conscious, something he always tries to convey in his flying lessons. Your passengers have to feel good at all times. In any case, the Ukrainian mother and her daughter felt safe, says Grabbe. "Even though they had experienced terrible things, they clapped quite excitedly and looked out of the window when we were in the air."

As a pilot, he still had to keep a certain distance from the situation. Even after landing in Hangelar, when the refugees were talking to Ukrainian-speaking helpers from the Blue Yellow Cross and were provided with food and drinks in the tower, Grabbe remained a professional. First he filled out all the documents and checklists, wrote down exactly how much fuel had been used. But when he got off, the girl with the lymph node disease ran to him and hugged him for a long time, and he too became emotional. The girl is now receiving medical treatment in Bonn. Grabbe hopes that he will soon be able to fly to the border again. Until then, the Lufthansa cardigan will hang in his wardrobe.

UKRAINE AIR RESCUE Founded by private pilots Ukraine Air Rescue (UAR) is an aid organisation founded in March 2022 by private pilots after Ukraine was invaded by the Russian army. "Our goal is to fly medicines and medical supplies to the Ukrainian border quickly and unbureaucratically with private aircraft," their website says. On the return flight, people in need of help are also flown out of Ukraine to safe countries. The organisation is asking for support for its work. More information is available at www.ukraine-air-rescue.de