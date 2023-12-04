Weather in and around Bonn Uncomfortable start to the new week
Bonn/Region · After a frosty weekend, the new week in Bonn and the region will start a little milder. Temperatures will rise above freezing again from Monday.
04.12.2023 , 06:55 Uhr
The German Weather Service (DWD) had warned of light snowfall for Cologne and the surrounding area on Sunday evening. The snowflakes even made it as far as Bonn on Sunday. The DWD is also warning of slippery roads in and around Bonn.
Monday will start with sleet along the Rhine. This will change to rain as the day progresses. Temperatures will rise to four degrees.
At higher altitudes, winter may initially persist with lower temperatures. By Wednesday at the latest, temperatures will be permanently in the plus range again. There will be repeated rain showers.