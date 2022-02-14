Financial injection from DWS Group and US basketball players : Unexpected support for Dernau from the Los Angeles Lakers

First basket shots: The basketball hoop financed by the Lakers is already in place in the schoolyard of St. Martin primary school in Dernau, much to the delight of the young athletes, who had fun inaugurating it. Foto: Martin Gausmann

Dernau There’s completely unexpected help for the Ahr Valley from the USA: Legendary National Basketball League team The Los Angeles Lakers transfer 250,000 Euros to Dernau together with their German sponsor DWS-Group. A live broadcast to LA on Sunday afternoon explained how it came about.

Ever since flooding devastated the Ahr valley seven months ago, help and support has been pouring into the region, which will need to be rebuilt with patience, care and a great deal of time. Unexpected help has now come from the USA. The Los Angeles Lakers together with the German DWS Group have transferred 250,000 euros to Dernau. The Los Angeles Lakers are a successful professional team in the National Basketball League (NBA). The DWS Group is one of the largest asset management companies in the world. The money will go towards building a kindergarten in the severely damaged wine village. In addition, the Lakers want to finance an outdoor fitness course.

Tim Harris, Senior Vice President of the LA Lakers, said in a video conference on Sunday: "When we heard about the situation in the Ahr Valley through our partner DWS, it was immediately clear that we wanted to do something. By focussing on sport, we are building a nice bridge to our own sport, and we hope this will get school pupils interested in or strengthen their enthusiasm for basketball. We would be very happy if the outdoor fitness course goes toward making the Dernau community more attractive, and that it will provide some sporting fun." Despite a 117 to 115 loss to NBA co-contender San Francisco "Warriors" at the weekend, the Lakers boss was in great spirits.

The basketball players from Los Angeles have been sponsored for some time by the DWS Group, which belongs to Deutsche Bank. When the sponsorship contract was negotiated a few months ago, the idea of building an aid bridge to the Ahr Valley quickly arose, reports DWS spokesperson Simone Brandes. She says the Lakers immediately agreed and did their part to support reconstruction of the infrastructure in the Ahr Valley after the flood disaster. "We did some research on the internet and found the right contact person here on site with the association ‘Zukunft Dernau’," says Brandes.

The association needs help because it is currently building a container kindergarten. Since they could not find a site in Dernau, they gratefully accepted the offer of the Ahrweiler Synagogue Association to build the kindergarten in Marienthal on the site of the former "Rebstock" concentration camp.

Ingrid Näkel-Surges, deputy chairperson of the "Future of Dernau" support association said, "This means that the entire financing is secured". The primary school, which was also demolished by the floods, will probably find its future home on the same site.

Alfred Sebastian, mayor of the municipality of Dernau said, "We were delighted when DWS decided to support our municipality with a large donation. The container kindergarten is a great thing and will remain in use at least until it has been decided where the new kindergarten will be built." He said he expects this will take two to two and a half years. The container facility is being built in Marienthal and consists of twelve individual elements that will accommodate 65 children in three groups. The elements are currently being erected so that the children and the teachers can probably move in at the beginning of March.

Temporary container kindergarten for the children in Dernau

DWS CEO Asoka Wöhrmann said, "We made a conscious decision to wait for the first wave of support to ebb before deciding to make our donation at a later date when we could see where financial help is still needed. We are very happy that our decision means there will be a temporary container kindergarten for the children in Dernau."

DWS has been the global investment sponsor of the legendary Los Angeles Lakers basketball team since October 2021. After the Lakers learned about DWS's support for the people in the Ahr Valley, they spontaneously agreed to make their own donation. They gave 45,000 euros to build an outdoor fitness course in Dernau, to be built on the former grounds of the sports field, as well as to buy of a basketball hoop for the pupils of the primary school Sankt Martin.

