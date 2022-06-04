Strike continues : Uniklinik workers march through Bonn again

Like last week, striking Uniklinik workers march through Bonn on Friday (Archive photo) Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn Striking nursing and specialist staff described the situation on their wards on Friday morning. Afterwards, they again set out for a demonstration through Bonn for the collective agreement on relief.

On Friday afternoon, nursing and technical staff from Bonn University Hospital (UKB) demonstrated for the collective agreement on relief. In the morning, some strike participants and the trade union Verdi described the situation on the wards and the daily burdens in everyday life at a press conference in the centre of Dottendorf. They said they would prefer to go back to work sooner rather than later, but not before the signature on the relief contract was dry.

The talks with UKB board members were not yet at the stage of a negotiation. The workers had presented their demands for a promise of guaranteed staff numbers on the wards. According to Verdi union secretary Arno Appelhoff, the employer will make a first offer at the end of next week. So far, 22 June has been set as the last date for negotiations.

Since the beginning of May, Verdi has called on employees at all six university hospitals in North Rhine-Westphalia to strike for an indefinite period. At the UKB, the hospital management and employees have reached an emergency service agreement. According to the UKB, about 30 operations have to be postponed every day.