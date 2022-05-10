Clean water and sanitation for all : United Nations opens another secretariat in Bonn

Maimunah Mohd Sharif (with headscarf), Executive Director of UN-Habitat, and Tania Vorwerk of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Development and Cooperation (on the right) open the GWOPA Secretariat in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Another UN secretariat is based in Bonn. The Global Water Operators' Partnerships Alliance (GWOPA) is the only UN platform dedicated to operators of public water supply and sanitation facilities.

The Global Water Operators' Partnerships Alliance (GWOPA) officially opened its office on the UN Campus in Bonn on Monday. This was supposed to happen two years ago, but was delayed by the pandemic. Now everyone is looking ahead to an upcoming conference next year. Then 400 international institutions are to meet in the federal city to exchange ideas on clean drinking water and sanitation.

The GWOPA was founded back in 2009 by UN-Habitat and is the only UN platform dedicated to the operators of public water supply and sanitation facilities that provide basic services to the majority of the world's population. The aim is to create partnerships and promote knowledge sharing. It is about Sustainable Development Goal number 6, by which the United Nations wants to achieve: clean water and sanitation for all.

Relocation from Barcelona to Bonn

According to the Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, the fact that the Secretariat, which is crucial for this, moved from Barcelona to Bonn in 2020 has to do with the Germans' expertise in the subject and the UN location itself. "We enjoy working with our partners in Germany, and here in Bonn we already have a house where we can stay," she said at a press conference. She was also able to give examples where the cooperation has already been successful. For example, she said, specialists were recently sent to Ukraine to ensure the supply of drinking water in the war zones.

Guillermo Saavedra, member of the GWOPA Board of Directors, reported on a project in Guatemala, through which about 6000 members of an indigenous people are supplied with clean drinking water in a rural region with local leaders. It is important to look for local partners, he said. "The problems we are dealing with are very similar. And the solutions are just as similar," he said. At the same time, he said, economic development is linked to social development. Tania Vorwerk of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, which supports the Sekratariat, added: "Water is not just a resource. It is fundamental for every human being and social development." She and Lord Mayor Katja Dörner emphasised that Bonn, as home to 25 UN institutions and more than 150 related organisations, has become a centre for sustainability. "Together, the United Nations in Bonn is making an important contribution to the implementation of the UN's sustainable development goals," Dörner said.

Bonn is also a good location for the Congress in May 2023, he said. "It should be as big as possible," Sharif said. He said it was already certain that more than 400 partners from the international water sector would come. "This makes this meeting important for the future, and we can look forward to the results.

Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach