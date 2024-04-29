Outside Graurheindorf café Unknown assailants rob woman at gunpoint

The Bonn police are now appealing for anyone who may have information about the suspects to come forward. The first suspect is described by the police as a 20 to 25-year-old man, 180 to 185 centimeters tall, with a slim build and dark skin, wearing a ski mask. He wore a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, and gloves. The second suspect, who brandished the firearm, is also described by the police as a 20 to 25-year-old man, between 175 and 180 centimeters tall, with a dark complexion. He was also masked with a black ski mask and wore a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, and gloves.