Outside Graurheindorf café Unknown assailants rob woman at gunpoint
Bonn · Two masked assailants robbed a woman in front of a café in Graurheindorf on Saturday evening. The men threatened the woman with a firearm and stole cash and a laptop. P
In the Bonn district of Graurheindorf, a woman was robbed on Saturday evening on Werftstraße. Two masked men surprised the woman as she was getting into her car and stole a laptop bag containing the computer and cash.
According to police, at around 8 p.m., the woman had just closed a café and was about to get into her parked car. She was surprised by a masked man, who attempted to reach into the open car to grab the laptop bag that she had just placed in front of her. As reported by the police, a struggle then ensued between the woman and the masked man.
A second masked man then arrived and brandished a firearm at the woman. According to police reports, the woman suffered minor injuries to her face. The two unknown individuals managed to grab the bag, which contained a laptop as well as cash and documents, and flee. The perpetrators fled in the direction of Rheindorfer Bach. By the time the police arrived, the two men had already escaped. An initial search was unsuccessful.
The Bonn police are now appealing for anyone who may have information about the suspects to come forward. The first suspect is described by the police as a 20 to 25-year-old man, 180 to 185 centimeters tall, with a slim build and dark skin, wearing a ski mask. He wore a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, and gloves. The second suspect, who brandished the firearm, is also described by the police as a 20 to 25-year-old man, between 175 and 180 centimeters tall, with a dark complexion. He was also masked with a black ski mask and wore a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, and gloves.
The police ask potential witnesses to call 0228 150.
Translation: Jean Lennox