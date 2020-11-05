Halloween night riot : Unknown culprits smear graffiti on Trinkpavillion at the Stadthalle

Joachim Schäfer from the association Bürger.Bad.Godesberg inspects the large scale graffiti on the Trinkpavillion in Bad Godesberg. Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Bonn A marble wall of the Trinkpavillion at the town hall in Bad Godesberg was extensively spray painted with graffiti. Also, firecrackers, bottles and broken glass bear witness to a Halloween night celebration. The cleaning will be costly.

The anger of the Bürger.Bad.Godesberg association and many people of Bad Godesberg is great: Late on Saturday night, previously unknown perpetrators smeared the Trinkpavillion at the town hall with various comic figures, mythical creatures, skeletons and the lettering "Walpurgis Night". A marble outer wall is affected, which is located next to the entrance of the listed building.

Round Anniversary Trinkpavillion was opened in 1970 This year the Trinkpavillion celebrates a round anniversary: In May 1970 the concrete-glass construction was opened by the former Lord Mayor Peter Kraemer and City Director Fritz Brüse. In 1962, mineral water was discovered in the spa gardens. The pavilion was built as a result. The Corona pandemic put a stop to a major 50th anniversary celebration. Since 2017 the association Bürger.Bad.Godesberg has been looking after the pavilion.

The large-scale graffiti was noticed by Joachim Schäfer, the chairman of the association Bürger.Bad.Godesberg. The association has leased the Trinkpavillion from the city of Bonn, and members regularly check that everything is in order. During an inspection on Sunday morning, Schäfer noticed the damage caused by vandalism.

Fireworks were also found

"A spray can was found and also light plastic parts that might have been set on fire, so that the soot was used to 'paint'," says Schäfer. In addition, the marble terrace surface was also affected, where traces of a paint reminiscent of rust were found. But the unidentified culprits didn’t stop there, the window panes were also smeared. "During the cleaning operation in the floor area and in the outdoor pool, we found many pieces of broken glass, remains of bottles and also remains of fireworks," says Schäfer.

The indignation is also great on Facebook. In the "I love Godesberg" group, numerous users comment on a picture of the graffiti and express their lack of understanding.

However, the graffiti is not a "classic" graffito or a so-called "tag". Rather, the drawings are reminiscent of those of young people. "Such pictures can usually only be found on the backs of exercise books - at least that's what the scribbles look like," says the chairman of the association. For the second chairman, Klaus Vater, the figures evoked memories of comic figures.

In order to reach up to write 'Walpurgis Night' on the wall, they must have stood on each others shoulders. Otherwise they could not have smeared the wall at such a height. One of the painted figures had a cigarette butt glued to its mouth.

Witness reports about a large group of young people

Schäfer had reports from a witness who stayed at the back of the pavilion until 10 pm. He and his friends had left at some point because the group at the pavilion was getting bigger and bigger. The witness described the group as "German youths" from a "good family".

When Joachim Schäfer looks at the graffiti, he is stunned, but he also does everything he can to clean it up quickly. As late as Sunday, he reported to the police and informed the city as the owner. Nevertheless he describes the incident as "demotivating". Only on 12 and 30 October did he report it to the police. First, a window in the lobby between the town hall and the Trinkpavillion was destroyed, also later neon lights in the area of the „concert shell“. There was also graffiti on the outer wall of the town hall and the park benches around the Trinkpavillion were sprayed with paint. In the past, graffiti had to be removed from the marble - this is a very specialised job and a company from Cologne was engaged.

Stronger police presence and video surveillance required

According to the municipal press office, the municipal building management must first assess the damage in order to be able to cost the damage.

From the point of view of the association, something must be done now. Schäfer wants to bring more police and public order office presence into the area, as well as video surveillance of the pavilion. The latter is particularly important during the second partial lockdown, as no events are taking place in the pavilion. Only the entrance area of the pavilion is to be monitored, not the public areas of the park.

On Monday afternoon, Jutta Acar from the Bürger Bund Bonn and Gabriel Kunze from the SPD got a picture of the damage caused by vandalism. Both spoke out in favour of intensifying patrols by the police and the public order office. The officers should not drive around the area in their vehicles, but should patrol on foot and thus be accessible and visible to the citizens.

One year ago, the GA already reported about damage and rubbish at the Trinkpavillion. At that time, the police reported on request that the spa gardens were regularly inspected by the officers. Both in the course of the prevention and intervention concept, and also during patrols.

Original text: Maximilian Mühlens