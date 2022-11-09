Espionage in Bonn : Unknown drones sighted above Hardthöhe

An uninvited visitor from the air: a drone was reportedly sighted above the first office on Bonn's Hardthöhe at the end of October. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The German Armed Forces want to increase the protection of the Ministry of Defence in Bonn against suspicious flying objects. How exactly this can be achieved remains an open question. The ultimate consequence would be to shoot it down.

In times of war, espionage is booming. And so unknown drones are increasingly making exposed Bundeswehr sites such as Bonn's Hardthöhe unsafe. This was confirmed by the Federal Ministry of Defence at the request of the General-Anzeiger. Security experts suspect that this is due to the activities of Russian intelligence services in connection with the war in Ukraine. Given the defence options, neighbouring residential areas could become a problem.

Hardthöhe in Bonn: A drone wider than a football goal

The drone that was reportedly sighted and reported by an employee on the Hardthöhe a few days ago is said to have had a wingspan of "up to eight metres". Eight metres - that would be a wider span than that of a football goal. The nightly incident, which is said to have been recorded in a confidential paper of the Territorial Command, was first reported by "Der Spiegel" at the weekend.

In response to questions from the General-Anzeiger on the observation on the Hardtberg and on further case numbers, the ministry did not go into detail, referring to military security, and left the report unchallenged and unconfirmed. However, a spokesperson states: "In general, I can confirm that since the end of September there have been more reports of possible small Unmanned Aircraft Systems - sUAS ("drones") for short - flying over Bundeswehr properties and locations.

In fact, the observation at the Ministry of Defence's first duty station adds to a chain of similar reports that have recently been heard mainly from sites where Ukrainian soldiers were being trained. Already at the end of August, the Military Counter-Intelligence Service (MAD) is said to have noticed suspicious vehicles in the vicinity of the barracks in Idar-Oberstein in Rhineland-Palatinate and Grafenwöhr in Bavaria, from which the access roads to the sites were presumably observed.

In Idar-Oberstein, the German Armed Forces trained Ukrainians on the self-propelled howitzer 2000 delivered to the war zone, and in Grafenwöhr, US forces also trained Ukrainian soldiers on artillery systems. Then, at the beginning of October, drone flights were observed over the military training area in Wildflecken in Lower Franconia, where Ukrainian soldiers were being trained in the "Dingo" armoured vehicle, of which the German government intends to deliver 50 to Ukraine.

Hardthöhe in Bonn: More attack surface through internet and social media

The president of the Military Counter-Intelligence Service (MAD), Martina Rosenberg, also reported last week that her agency was registering "numerous anomalies and spying attempts". According to Rosenberg, the activities of foreign intelligence services against the Bundeswehr were already at a "high level" before Russia's attack on Ukraine. Security experts see espionage attempts - especially from Russia, but also from China - at an all-time high, also because there are more attack surfaces compared to the Cold War with the internet and social media. And with drones, there are new possibilities for rapprochement.

So now it was apparently the Hardthöhe's turn, which is why the Bundeswehr has ordered a protection programme for the ministry's first official seat as well as for its second seat in Berlin's Bendlerblock. They want to examine "short-term options" to detect and shoot down drones, it says. The fact that drones can be used for spying - even to look at papers lying on a desk - is one thing. But drones can also be used to carry weapons or explosives. Even though the Bundeswehr does not want to give any details about countermeasures at locations like Hardthöhe, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence assures: "There was no danger to the population at any time. Around Bonn's Hardthöhe, the uninvited flying guests have apparently hardly been noticed so far. "This is the first I've heard of it," says Heidi Möller, chairwoman of the Brüser Berg local committee, i.e. in the district that borders directly on the barracks fence.

Drones over the Hardthöhe in Bonn: uncontrolled crash or shooting down

The proximity to the residential area could become a problem. The Bundeswehr does have so-called jammers that use electromagnetic waves to switch off the control frequency of the drones. But then the drone either crashes uncontrollably, in which case the corresponding mass of an aircraft with an eight-metre wingspan is likely to hurtle to earth.

Or else, the disoriented but moving target must be shot out of the sky using special rifles with electronic target assistance, which in turn can result in missed or deflected projectiles. But there are other ways to protect against drones: In the Netherlands, birds of prey are trained to take on the flying robots; a Swiss company has invented a system that uses nets to capture drones 30 metres away.

Deutsche Telekom offers drone detection systems

The private sector has long since entered the business of protecting critical infrastructure: Deutsche Telekom, in the form of its subsidiary Telekom Security, no longer only takes care of drone detection in the vicinity of its own properties: In cooperation with international partner companies, the Bonn-based group sells detection systems with which not only drones but also their joystick pilots can be located and identified. The system is interesting for airports, for example, where it is already in use; power plants and hospitals are also potential customers.

So far, the target group has mainly been small and medium-sized enterprises, but the segment has "currently gained significantly in relevance", a Deutsche Telekom spokesperson told the General-Anzeiger on Tuesday. The company does not want to give any public information about the concrete protective measures for its own infrastructure, but the systems offered may also be used by the company itself. And something else is clear: if in doubt, the destruction of drones remains the task of the security authorities.

Original text: Rüdiger Franz