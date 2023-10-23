Unusual comments How Google users rate places in Beuel
Beuel · Beuel - Everything gets rated on the internet these days: TVs, hotels, restaurants - even cemeteries. The GA looked at Google to see what users think of places, facilities and sights in Beuel. Here are some of the most entertaining reviews.
No one goes to a restaurant nowadays without first looking online to see what others had to say about it. And does anyone still book a hotel before checking out other people's reviews on the net?
The website Tripadvisor, which offers holiday reviews, is visited by 450 million people every month. The Beethoven Monument has 374 reviews and 4 out of 5 possible points. Even the fictional Grand Budapest Hotel from Wes Anderson's film of the same name is there (379 reviews, 4.5 out of 5). Zero, three or five stars: it's not only a crucial question for customers, but for business owners as well. Studies show that more stars also mean more revenue. No wonder, then, that good reviews are coveted - and that there is a brisk trade in fake reviews (unit price from ten euros).
Many platforms have a problem with maintaining their credibility - Amazon, for example, deleted around 200 million fake product reviews in 2020. Although it is not always clear whether they are genuine or not, reviews are still popular with customers: more than half of German online shoppers look at them before buying, and according to Forbes magazine, more than 60 per cent of customers look at a shop on Google before visiting it. In Bonn, too, there are many reviews of places, sights and shops on Google. And even if you're not necessarily looking for truth in them, you can find something else there: some fun.
The Julius Caesar statue on the Rhine dam
The statue of the Roman emperor Julius Caesar is enthroned on a high pedestal with a view of the Rhine in Schwarzrheindorf. Perhaps it's a bit too high. Reading the Google reviews of the monument, some passers-by only noticed the emperor at second glance. "I only noticed the statue through Google Maps," writes one user. Another gives Julius Caesar a new nickname in his review: "The proud 'JayCee', as he is also called, watches over all the people strolling along the Rhine here." Another contribution is almost philosophical on the way: "A good place to think about eternity."
The police headquarters in Ramersdorf
The police headquarters in Ramersdorf is polarising. Besides many positive reviews, there are also many negative ones. For example: "My night in the PG hotel (police custody): Arrival very unpleasant, bleeding and (being) brought into a small room with too tight handcuffs, where the hotel staff helped me undress. (...) All I can say about my room is that it was very uncomfortably furnished: toilet was made solid in the floor like an outhouse, (...) mattress hard as a rock, and drinks were only available from a plastic cup. But for the price of a free overnight stay, I guess you can't complain."
The Ennertbad
There is a lot of praise for the Ennertbad. "For us, the most beautiful outdoor pool," writes one user. "Nice swimming pool," says another, but then adds, "even if the 'Caribbean flair' described on the homepage is exaggerated beyond measure." At least the smell of marijuana, which one user noticed, seems evocative of Jamaica. But there is also criticism: "Unfortunately, the furnishings are stuck in the 90s." And some of it is drastic: "Dirty. You could drown here and the staff would probably only notice when they cleaned up in the evening.... Oh yes, they don't clean up!"
Villich lighthouse
A real find in Google research is the Villich lighthouse. Hundreds of kilometres away from the nearest coastline, a North Sea fan has made his front garden nautical: with buoys, anchors and a red-and-white-striped lighthouse. Most Google users who have left reviews are appreciative. "This lighthouse makes structures like the Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building look old. I can recommend any design or architecture student to take a look at this masterpiece," writes one. There is also a comparison with the Post Tower. Another user even calls the building the "most beautiful lighthouse in NRW".
Beuel railway station
Deutsche Bahn has been building at Beuel station since the beginning of 2022. One user writes about its condition: "The station looks like a ruin". There are also many comments about the temporary crossing to platform 2, which travellers have had to cross since work began. "The CONSTRUCT a.k.a. the construction site scaffolding railway crossing has already inspired thousands of stories and legends because of the millions of people who have been traumatised here," someone finds. But there are also people who have had positive experiences there: "The DB employee at the counter is worthy of at least 2 stars from me for this 'station' instead of 0."
Artwork "The Guardians
A good example of how subjectively art is perceived is the Google ratings for the work "Die Wächter" (The Watchmen) on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel, north of the Kennedy Bridge. The large sculpture by the artist Lars Ulrich Schnackenberg - described by one Google user as "very large chairs" - moved from Beuel town hall to the Rhine bank more than ten years ago. There are many positive reviews, but also much criticism. One commentator complains that it is difficult to sit on the chairs. Another user sounds angry: "Sometimes you can only wonder why? Why this out of context pile of junk of abnormal proportions and even more abstruse meaning?" Another assessment sums up: "It's just art."
Public toilets on the banks of the Rhine
If you look at Google Maps on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel, south of the Kennedy Bridge, you will stumble across two entries for public toilets near Mirecourtplatz. When you click on them, one public toilet turns out to be a porta potty. Under the other entry, a Google user writes: "A completely modern and self-sufficient Tiny House WC! Always clean so far, extremely useful near playgrounds and parks, and a feast for the eyes. Great praise to all involved!" The city installed three porta-potties there last year after residents and restaurateurs complained about wild urinators and the lack of public toilets.
Original text: Christine Ludewig and Dennis Scherer
Translation: Jean Lennox