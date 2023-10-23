Unusual comments How Google users rate places in Beuel

Many platforms have a problem with maintaining their credibility - Amazon, for example, deleted around 200 million fake product reviews in 2020. Although it is not always clear whether they are genuine or not, reviews are still popular with customers: more than half of German online shoppers look at them before buying, and according to Forbes magazine, more than 60 per cent of customers look at a shop on Google before visiting it. In Bonn, too, there are many reviews of places, sights and shops on Google. And even if you're not necessarily looking for truth in them, you can find something else there: some fun.