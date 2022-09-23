From Bonn to Troisdorf : Upcoming autumn markets in Bonn and the region

Foto: Axel Vogel

Bonn/Region With the end of summer, autumn markets are now upon us. In the coming weeks, those who visit or live in Bonn and the region can expect a wide range of arts and crafts, traditional cuisine, live music and activities. Here is an overview of fall markets in the region.

Here is an overview of the region's autumn markets.

Kessenich Autumn Market

It’s the 40th autumn market in Bonn-Kessenich this season, taking place at the end of September. The market will be opened with live music on Saturday, Sept. 24. The band “Coldstack” takes the stage at 6 p.m.. On Sunday, September 25, the many regional stalls of the autumn market open their doors at 11 am. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of drinks, savory and sweet dishes and traditional crafts. Also on offer will be various raffles, goal wall shooting, face painting for children and balloon figures. On Sunday, shops will be open for business.

Autumn market at Eulenbroich Castle

Eulenbroich Castle near Cologne will again host its traditional fall market on Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2. Arts and crafts enthusiasts, animal lovers and families will find plenty on offer, including blacksmithing demonstrations, alpaca walks (by reservation) and craft activities for younger visitors. Those who come will also enjoy a mile long stretch of food and beverage stands. The market opens at 11 a.m. each day. It closes at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Further information is available here.

Autumn and equestrian market at Satzvey Castle

Those interested in equestrian sports can look forward to the autumn and equestrian market at Burg Satzvey. Also on the first weekend in October, from the 1st to the 3rd, visitors will be offered lectures and demonstrations on the subject of equestrian sports, products related to horses and riders and handicrafts from the region. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and features live music. Further information is available here.

Troisdorf Autumn Market

The autumn market in Troisdorf's pedestrian zone starts on the weekend of Oct. 2. On Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, visitors will discover food and craft stalls in Troisdorf's city center. In previous years, there were various musical performances. At the same time, the harvest festival takes place at Wissem Castle where visitors will find various food and other stalls set up along with live music. Further information is available here.

Martinimarkt in Bad Honnef

The Martinimarkt in Bad Honnef will also take place again this year after a long break, just in time to celebrate the 1,100th anniversary of the town. For five days, from Wednesday, October 26, to Sunday, October 30, visitors can warm themselves at small bonfires contained in barrels in Bad Honnef's city center, eat flaming salmon and get a taste of the first mulled wine of the season. Further information is available here.

Hubertusmarkt in Brühl

On the last weekend in October, from the 28th to the 30th, the Hubertusmarkt takes place in the city center of Brühl. The focus of the event is on traditions-old handicrafts and traditional cuisine. Shops will also be open on Sunday that weekend. The market is open from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day. More information is available here.

This is a listing of autumn markets, which does not claim to be complete or follow specific criteria. It is also not a ranking. Is a fall market missing from the listing? Send us an email at online@ga.de.