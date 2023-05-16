English-language theatre Upcoming Bonn Players production is an audience favourite
Beuel · The Bonn Players have been performing in the city for the past 40 years. For their latest production, they’ve chosen a classic play that should be popular with Bonn’s expats as well as with Germans who enjoy real English-language theatre.
The Bonn Players will be entertaining fans of English-speaking theatre with a new production at the Kulturzentrum Brotfabrik in Bonn-Beuel from 23-27 May. The Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie, is on stage with The Hollow, a classic whodunit, murder mystery.
In a typical ‘Whodunnit’, murder mystery, an unhappy game of romantic follow-the-leader explodes into murder one weekend at the home of Sir Henry and Lucy Angkatell, probably Christie’s finest comic grande dame. Harley Street Casanova, Dr. Cristow, is at the centre of the trouble when we find his dull but devoted wife Gerda, his mistress and prominent sculptor Henrietta, and his former lover and Hollywood film star Veronica all assembled in one place. Also visiting are Edward and Midge, whose amorous aspirations are thrown into the mix. As the list of romantic associations grows, so does the list of potential suspects when Dr. Cristow is shot dead. Nearly everyone has a motive.
Tina Sauer, director of this production, says she loved the play as soon as she read it. “I couldn’t put it down, so I knew that this would be something our audiences would love – and Agatha Christie has always been a favourite for our audiences!”
The Bonn Players have been putting on high-class English-language theatre for over 40 years for Bonn’s thriving international community. Their twice-yearly plays draw in audiences from multi-national organizations headquartered in the region, the expat community, local schools, and many native German residents who just love to watch theatre in the original language.
Thanks mainly to Covid, ticket sales have taken a hit over the past three years, and as their only source of income, this has led to some concern about the financial health of the group. The obvious advantages of performing a “bums on seats” production is to sell as many tickets as possible, to not only fill the theatre but also the slightly empty bank account, and this also contributed to the choice of this play as the spring production. Because this combination of world-famous playwright, accomplished actors and professional location are certain to make this production a hit.
“As one of the main theatre groups offering plays in the English language in the Bonn area for over 40 years, The Bonn Players want to ensure that they can continue for another 40 years!” Tickets can be booked at www.bonnplayers.de.