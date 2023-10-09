Real estate in Bonn Using vacant properties in Bonn
Bonn · In Bonn's city centre, a place is being created for people to meet and hang out without having to buy anything. Four students from Bonn and Alanus Universities are realising a project that is close to their hearts.
The walls are still bare at Brüdergasse 4. But this will change over the next two and a half weeks. Four students, Hannah Fudurić (25), Antonia Estner (30), Rosa Willinger (21) and Theresa Pils (24) are creating a space for people to meet here. Its special feature is that, unlike in a cafe, you don't have to buy anything in order to hang out. It will be open to the public from 8 to 26 October. The space the four are filling has been empty since May. "It's not easy to find new tenants," says owner Theo Molberg. So he is happy to make the space available for rent for an interim period. But he also likes the idea. "I found the proposal to be so interesting and that is why I am happy to make the space available," he says. There are currently no permanent tenants on the horizon.
The four Bonn students are paying the rent and the fittings for the shop with the help of donations. They had set themselves a target of 1000 euros, a sum they collected within two weeks. "We even exceeded that goal," reports Antonia Estner, who is studying philosophy with art and social design at the Alanus Hochschule, Alfter. The majority of the support came from friends and family.
What will happen in Brüdergasse 4 in the next few weeks?
On opening day, the space was open from 2 to 6 pm. There were waffles, music and a neighbourhood raffle, says Theresa Pils, also a student of art, philosophy and social design at Alanus University. "You can write down what you offer yourself: Bake a cake or fix your bike," she explains of the raffle. "That's how you get in touch with people you haven't even talked to at the opening," Pils continues. The four students are also planning a "Stadtgespräch" (city talk) in the meeting space. "We have invited various stakeholders from the city and the world of politics, but also real estate agents," says Pils. The dialogue will be about the future of the city centre, vacancies, homelessness and consumerism. Anyone can take part in the conversation on 18 October, not only invited guests.
Importantly, there is not always a programme planned for the space, but it is open every day from 11am to 6pm, explains Rosa Willinger. She also studies philosophy, art and social design. In addition, there will be a film evening and painting workshops in the meeting room. The room can also be used by artists as an exhibition space. A Finnish plastic bag exhibition, in cooperation with Christiane Arndt from the German-Finnish Society, will also be on display in Brüdergasse.
A project close to the hearts of the four students
The project in Brüdergasse 4 is close to the hearts of the initiators. "For me as a student, this is a good place because I don't always have five euros for a coffee," says Rosa Willinger. She is happy to be able to realise ideas with this space. Antonia Estner is happy that many different people and interests can meet there. She sees this as a step forward for change in society. Theresa Pils is excited to see how the space will change in the coming weeks and how people will help shape it. " In cafés, the rooms you are in are all finished. The space here is still being shaped." Hannah Fudurić is studying geography in Bonn and is looking forward to applying knowledge from her studies to the topic of urban planning.
The four of them wish that such a space would exist in Bonn not only temporarily. "It would be great if the project appeals to people," says Hannah Fudurić.
(Original text: Maike Velden/Translation: Jean Lennox)