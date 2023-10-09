Real estate in Bonn Using vacant properties in Bonn

The walls are still bare at Brüdergasse 4. But this will change over the next two and a half weeks. Four students, Hannah Fudurić (25), Antonia Estner (30), Rosa Willinger (21) and Theresa Pils (24) are creating a space for people to meet here. Its special feature is that, unlike in a cafe, you don't have to buy anything in order to hang out. It will be open to the public from 8 to 26 October. The space the four are filling has been empty since May. "It's not easy to find new tenants," says owner Theo Molberg. So he is happy to make the space available for rent for an interim period. But he also likes the idea. "I found the proposal to be so interesting and that is why I am happy to make the space available," he says. There are currently no permanent tenants on the horizon.