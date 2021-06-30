Uni Bonn : Vaccination dates for students turn out to be false

Students of the University of Bonn could not be vaccinated at short notice after all.

Bonn The University of Bonn announced on social media that vaccination appointments for students were possible at short notice. However, these were rejected on site. The reason is said to have been a "communication misunderstanding."

An announcement by the University of Bonn that students could be vaccinated at short notice turned out to be a mistake on Tuesday afternoon. On Facebook and Instagram, the official university channel posted that "almost 400 doses are still available" from the quota for employees, which "can also be given to students of the University of Bonn" on Tuesday and Wednesday. For this, an appointment booking via the intranet was necessary.

Several students therefore apparently made their way to the vaccination center in the building of the company medical service on the Venusberg. However, they were turned away there, as several users reported on Instagram. "The post is not true, I was also sent home," read one comment. "Thanks for letting me go to Bonn for nothing," another.

Vaccine not retrieved as expected

When asked, university spokesman Andreas Archut said it had been a "communication misunderstanding" between the university and the company medical service. In fact, no students had been vaccinated. "Apparently, the company medical service was not yet ready. The university understood otherwise," he said.

The vaccine doses came from the quota for university employees, which had not been called up as expected, he said. "The vaccine is in the refrigerator in the pharmacy of the University Hospital and is not lost," the spokesman stressed. It is now being clarified under which circumstances students can be vaccinated after all and what will happen to the appointments that have already been booked. As soon as there is more information in this regard, the university will inform. "We regret the inconvenience caused," Archut said.