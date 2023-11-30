Filming in Bonn Vampires in the old cemetery

The main actor in the series is Damian Hardung, who plays the vampire Ben. He is also known from the Netflix series "How to sell drugs online (fast)", which was also partly filmed in Bonn. Havana Joy Josephine Braun plays the boxer Zelda, another leading actor is Rick Okon, who is known as an investigator in Dortmund's Tatort. The series is scheduled to be shown on ZDFneo and in the ZDF media library in autumn or winter 2024. The film team had a total of eight days of filming in North Rhine-Westphalia, most of them in Cologne, Hürth and Wesseling. The majority of the series was filmed in Frankfurt. Filming should be completed by the end of the week.