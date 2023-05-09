Sustainability concept Veggie Month at the University in Bonn

On the subject of rising prices, the organised student body is cautiously critical. "High-quality food has its price and the state government must ensure that students do not suffer from rising prices," says Vasco Silver from the Bonn AStA. In general, the AStA is satisfied with the process, even if more speed would have been possible. In addition, some suggestions were not taken into account, for example halving the price at the end of opening hours in order to produce less food waste, says Thorben Thieme, AStA ecology officer.