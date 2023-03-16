Public transport and airports Verdi again calls for warning strikes in Bonn and the region

The KVB already announced on Wednesday that there will be no trams and KVB buses in Cologne from 3 a.m. on Monday, 20 March, until 3 a.m. on Wednesday, 22 March. This will also affect tram lines 16 and 18, which are operated jointly by KVB and SWB. SWB also expect that there will be considerable restrictions in bus and train services on Monday (from the start of service at 3 a.m.) and Tuesday. Bus journeys operated by subcontractors are expected to take place on both days. SWB has already published special timetables for this on its website. In addition, the service points at the Central Bus Station (ZOB) and Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz in Bonn city centre as well as the service centre in Bad Godesberg are expected to remain closed on the two strike days.