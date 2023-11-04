Wage negotiations Verdi union announces nationwide warning strikes in the public sector

While the trade unions stand vehemently behind their demands, the other side has doubts about their implementation. The Tarifgemeinschaft deutscher Länder (TdL) has made it clear that it considers the demands to be far too high and unaffordable. "We had very intensive, but in view of the framework conditions, very difficult talks," said TdL negotiator, Hamburg's Finance Senator Andreas Dressel (SPD). "My conclusion is not quite as negative as that of Mr. Werneke." Despite the difficulties and challenges, he is optimistic that an agreement can be reached by Christmas.