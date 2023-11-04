Wage negotiations Verdi union announces nationwide warning strikes in the public sector
Potsdam · The second round of wage negotiations for state employees has failed to produce a result. Now the unions are calling for warning strikes.
In the coming days, citizens must be prepared for nationwide warning strikes and protests by state employees. Schools, university hospitals, the police and the administration of justice will be affected. This was announced by the trade union Verdi and the civil servants' association dbb in Potsdam after the second round of collective bargaining for the public service of the federal states. The parties said the talks were unsuccessful.
"The employers have not presented an offer in the second round either and have flatly rejected all key demands and expectations," said Verdi boss Frank Werneke following the talks. "The employers are turning a blind eye to the massive staff shortage in the public sector of the federal states, the stressful situation for employees and the inadequate pay. We will therefore massively extend the warning strikes before the next round.”
The unions are demanding 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more (per month). Junior staff are to receive 200 euros more (per month). The wage agreement is to run for 12 months. For Berlin, Hamburg and Bremen, the unions are demanding a monthly city-state bonus of 300 euros. The demands tie in with the wage agreement reached in April of this year for the federal government and local authorities.
"Intensive but difficult talks”
While the trade unions stand vehemently behind their demands, the other side has doubts about their implementation. The Tarifgemeinschaft deutscher Länder (TdL) has made it clear that it considers the demands to be far too high and unaffordable. "We had very intensive, but in view of the framework conditions, very difficult talks," said TdL negotiator, Hamburg's Finance Senator Andreas Dressel (SPD). "My conclusion is not quite as negative as that of Mr. Werneke." Despite the difficulties and challenges, he is optimistic that an agreement can be reached by Christmas.
The negotiations are about the salaries of around 1.1 million employees. Around 1.4 million civil servants are also affected, to which the outcome is usually transferred. Negotiations are being held for teachers at schools, lecturers at universities, nurses and doctors at university hospitals. The penal system and justice system are just as affected as daycare centers in Berlin. Hesse is excluded as the state is not part of the collective bargaining association of the German states, with which Verdi and the civil servants' association dbb sit at the table.
