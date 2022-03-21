Bonn police suspect fake : Video of supposed assault by group of Ukrainians on a 16-year-old boy is fake

A suspected fake video of an alleged crime in Euskirchen is currently circulating on the net. Foto: dpa-tmn/Robert Günther

Bonn A video supposedly showing a group of Ukrainians assaulting a 16-year-boy is circulating on the web. Bonn police assume it is a fake.

A Russian-language video is currently circulating on the web claiming that a group of Ukrainians have fatally assaulted a 16-year-old boy in Euskirchen. But the Bonn police, who are in charge of the case, said on Sunday evening they assume this is a "fake video". "We do not have any information about a violent assault resulting in death," said the head of operations when asked.

The police say they believe the video was deliberately posted on the internet and they ask that it not be distributed further. The Bonn police are investigating the matter. There is currently no information on who is responsible for putting the alleged "fake video" online.