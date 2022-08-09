In the climate tunnel : New Bonn tram cars must pass endurance test in Vienna

The first Bonn tram cars are loaded at Skoda in Pilsen. Photo: Skod a Foto: Skoda

Bonn Bonn is getting new tram cars. For passengers, the vehicles will bring improvements. But before they are put into service, they have to pass an endurance test in Vienna.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The new Bonn tram cars are on their way: They have now been loaded at Skoda in Pilsen, Czech Republic. But before they arrive in the Rhineland, the service trip will first take them to Vienna, as Clarissa Pütz from the Bonn municipal utility (SWB) informed us on request.

Before the first one is on the rails in the federal city, it must be put into operation here and the SWB driving personnel must be trained. The 26 new tram cars will then gradually replace the old ones from 1994.

The new vehicles are a good 30 meters long, 3.60 meters high, 2.40 meters wide and offer space for around 180 passengers. They also have more doors than their predecessors. "This means there is also more space for baby carriages, wheelchairs and walkers," SWB said.

Passengers can enjoy air conditioning and WLAN on the ride. The Skoda company will set up a spare parts warehouse at the Beuel depot. "This will ensure that the new vehicles can be repaired and maintained quickly if necessary," SWB said.