Work on a major construction site in Bonn : Viktoriabrücke to be closed for five days

Work on the Viktoriabrücke is entering its final phase. For this, the bridge has to be closed to traffic for five days. Only cyclists and pedestrians will be able to pass. Foto: Westhoff

Bonn The renovation of the Viktoria Bridge in Bonn is entering its final phase. Now the two halves of the bridge are to be connected.To allow this, the bridge will be closed to traffic for five days in October.

Now the Viktoriabrücke is growing together: The two new halves have to be connected. According to the civil engineering office, this will require a closure that will last from 5 a.m. on Friday, October 15, until Tuesday, October 19. Pedestrians and cyclists will be allowed to pass. This means that the renovation is entering its final phase. Towards the end of the year, the major project, which has been underway since May 2016, should be completed. "For the hardening of the concrete to be installed, the traffic load must be taken off the bridge to avoid vibrations," informs Marc Hoffmann, the city's deputy spokesman.

Motorists should avoid the bridge and diversions are signposted. The routes: Traffic coming from Hochstadenring will be routed via Bornheimer Straße, Am Propsthof and Auf dem Hügel to Endenicher Straße. Traffic from Endenicher Straße or Bonner Talweg can either travel via Auf dem Hügel and Am Propsthof to Bornheimer Straße or via Wittelsbacher Ring, Baumschulallee and Poppelsdorfer Allee through the south subway to the main railway station.

Five years ago, the Viktoriabrücke was in such a state of disrepair that trucks over 16 tonnes were no longer allowed to drive over it. Then, in spring 2016, the renovation of the steel structure began. First one side of the bridge was replaced, then the other, so that cars were able to use it in both directions on one lane the whole time. Passers-by and cyclists were not locked out either.

But the city was too optimistic in two respects: the construction of the ramp towards the old cemetery was actually planned for 2017. To this day, nothing can be seen of it. The project had also increased in price from the planned 24.6 million euros to 45 million. According to the city, the reasons for this are changed design specifications and unforeseeable services, such as the construction of new ramp walls and the laying of a storage channel, as well as the rapid increase in construction prices in recent years. At present, consideration is being given to possibly slimming down a planned canopy of lights in order to save money.

In the case of the ramp, the city has decided to rebuild Bornheimer Strasse first for future traffic calming. In the planning approval procedure for the Viktoriabrücke, "it became clear that we had to collect new traffic data," says Peter Esch, head of the civil engineering office. In addition, the foundation of the future ramp had to be redesigned because the shoring of the underground was not suitable. Esch now expects building permission in the fourth quarter of 2022. The ramp could be ready in 2024.