Open House at Bonn International School this Friday, May 28 : Virtual tour and more: Zoom in from Oregon, Singapore or Bonn

Info

To learn more about the school, please go to https://www.bonn-is.de.

Also interesting ­- regular live events online, like these ones:

BIS Live!

In regular online meetings, interested parents and pupils can talk about various subjects. The next event takes place on June 16, offers information on „Grades 11 – 12: International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme“ and starts at 7pm.

Q & A with the Principals

On June 2, between 3 and 3.45 pm for Early Learning - Grade 5, and between 3.45 and 4.30 for Grade 6 - 12, the school offers meetings with the principals in online sessions designed to give prospective parents time to ask the questions which are most important to their family.