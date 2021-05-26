Open House at Bonn International School this Friday, May 28
:
Virtual tour and more: Zoom in from Oregon, Singapore or Bonn
Bonn After the first ever all-virtual Open Day in March, the Bonn International School (BIS) is planning to repeat its success this Friday to give more people a chance to have a look at what the school has to offer. „The participants had a great time at the first one“, says Admissions Manager, Jana Jazic. And she adds, the team, loves showing parents and prospective pupils around, even if only in a Zoom call on a Virtual Open Day.
On Friday, May 28, from 1pm to 2.30 pm (Central European Summer Time) everybody who is interested in the school’s concept, its educators and the BIS campus can join the Virtual Open House via a Zoom link.
„During the 90-minute event, we are presenting the school in a Powerpoint demonstration, and we invite the participants to a talk with our director, Patricia Baier, our primary school principal Derek Nelson and our secondary school principal William Tragert“, explains Jana Jazic in an interview with GA English. „Ag Boud, our communications expert, will do the virtual tour through the school, calling into classrooms and talking to teachers and pupils.“ All live? „Yes, all live, very exciting!“ Beside the visits to classrooms for all age groups, the virtual tour will also open the doors to the specialist rooms for Music, Art, Digital and Product Design, science laboratories, technology rooms, sports facilities, cafeteria and playgrounds.
To receive that link to the Open House, please contact the Admissions Office via email (admissions@bonn-is.de).
(Original text: Mareike Graepel)
