March 21 is Forest Day Visitor etiquette: how to behave properly in the forest

Whether it's the Siebengebirge, Rheinbach Forest or Kottenforst: there's no question that spending time in the forest is simply good for you - regardless of whether you're on foot, by bike or on horseback. It's a good thing that, according to the Federal Forest Act, almost all local forests can be entered for recreational purposes, even if they are privately owned. However, every forest visitor should remember that they are guests in the home of numerous, often protected animals and plants, and behave accordingly. The General-Anzeiger's short "Forest etiquette" guide reveals what you need to know and consider.