March 21 is Forest Day Visitor etiquette: how to behave properly in the forest
Region · What do walkers and other nature lovers actually have to watch out for in the forest? On Forest Day, the GA etiquette guide explains what is allowed, what is forbidden and what is recommended when walking in the countryside.
Whether it's the Siebengebirge, Rheinbach Forest or Kottenforst: there's no question that spending time in the forest is simply good for you - regardless of whether you're on foot, by bike or on horseback. It's a good thing that, according to the Federal Forest Act, almost all local forests can be entered for recreational purposes, even if they are privately owned. However, every forest visitor should remember that they are guests in the home of numerous, often protected animals and plants, and behave accordingly. The General-Anzeiger's short "Forest etiquette" guide reveals what you need to know and consider.
- Right of access: Pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders may enter forests on designated paths. For motor vehicles of all kinds, including motocross bikes or even quads, the forest is off limits. According to Wald und Holz NRW, moving off the paths is "ok on foot", but prohibited by bicycle. Exceptions are protected areas, where paths may not be left.
- Nature reserve: Green, triangular signs indicate that you are in a nature reserve. In the Rhein-Sieg district, for example, the 118 nature reserves cover an area of 17,000 hectares and make up almost 15 percent of the district's territory. In the district of Ahrweiler, there are 23 nature reserves with an area of 3,285 hectares, accounting for a good four percent of the district area.
- In protected areas, it is strictly forbidden to leave the paths, take plants or animals and let dogs run around unleashed. Visitors are asked to keep as quiet as possible and not to disturb any animals. It is also not permitted to camp, light fires or barbecue. Entering the banks and waters is only permitted in the designated areas. Violations constitute an administrative offense and are punishable by a fine.
- Wild animals: In spring, forests and meadows are the nurseries of native wild animals. Many young animals live unprotected on the ground and require special consideration. Wild animals also react very sensitively to disturbance during the breeding and settling season. The breeding season is the time when animals give birth to their young. For this reason, you should not leave the paths and dogs should be kept on a lead. Supposedly "lonely" young animals are rarely abandoned: The mother is often looking for food or is nearby. Do not touch the animal offspring under any circumstances - otherwise it could really be rejected by its mother. Watch out for wild boar: Wild boar mothers are extremely agile and defensive and do not hesitate to attack if they see themselves or their offspring threatened. If the worst comes to the worst: Keep calm and do not act hastily, but move away slowly and do not fixate on the animal.
- Dogs: Wild animals and birds quickly feel threatened by loose dogs and flee - which can have serious consequences if they run onto roads in their panic, for example. If deer or hares are disturbed while rearing their young or birds are breeding, they may abandon their offspring. Leashes are therefore compulsory in nature reserves. During the breeding season, dogs should also be kept on a lead outside protected areas as a matter of consideration. Incidentally, if a dog chases a wild animal, it is considered poaching under hunting law and may be killed by a hunter in extreme cases.
- Plants: Outside protected areas, the Federal Nature Conservation Act allows you to pick and take berries, flowers, mushrooms, herbs and branches, but only for your own use and in small quantities, or in "hand bunch size". It is forbidden to take trees and young seedlings. This also applies to firewood.
- Risk of accident: Entering the forest is at your own risk. Falling branches, but also a falling tree, are among the natural "typical forest" dangers. Hunting equipment such as high seats may not be entered. There is a risk of accidents here. This also applies to piles of wood, so-called polters. The logs often weigh more than a ton and can slide if you climb on them.
- Forest rescue points: In an emergency, the white signs with a red border that can be found at prominent points, often at forks in the path, can be life-saving. They enable rescue workers to reach the right location quickly. The first two digits on the A4-sized signs stand for the municipal area, the following three-digit number tells the rescue services the exact position of the sign. "SU", for example, is the marking for the Rhein-Sieg district. This is followed by the emergency number 112, which is used to contact the emergency control center. In the Ahrweiler district, the signs are green with a white cross. The smartphone app "Help in the forest" shows the nearest forest rescue point.
- Forest fire risk: Even if the ground is still damp at the moment, the risk of forest fires increases with increasingly warm and dry weather. Smoking is therefore prohibited in the forest from March 1 to October 31. Lighting fires in the forest is prohibited all year round, with the exception of authorized fireplaces. Forest access roads should always be kept clear so that the fire department can reach the scene of an emergency. Do not park cars in tall grass, as the heat from the exhaust system alone can start a fire.
- Wildlife crossing: Wild animals are particularly active at dawn and dusk, and the time between six and eight o'clock is considered to be particularly risky. The risk of wildlife accidents increases with the time change, when twilight and rush hour coincide. In addition, roe deer fight for territory. Drivers should therefore drive with particular care in wooded areas and on country roads.
- Ticks: The small arachnids are already lurking in the grass and on low bushes. Their bites can transmit dangerous diseases such as Lyme disease or tick-borne encephalitis (TBE). Although NRW is not yet a TBE risk area according to the criteria of the Robert Koch Institute, individual autochthonous TBE cases have already been reported in the Rhein-Sieg district, the Ahrweiler district, the Euskirchen district and the Altenkirchen district. A risk of contracting the disease cannot therefore be ruled out in the region. The best way for pedestrians to protect themselves is to stay on the paths and wear long pants and sturdy shoes. You should also check yourself thoroughly for ticks after an outing.
Original text: Gabriela Quarg / Translation: Mareike Graepel