Day trip tips Volcano Night and Burgundy Festival: five tips for outings in the region
Bonn/Region · The Ahr Valley hosts its traditional Burgundy Festival on the Red Wine Trail, the Zülpich Seepark gives visitors a holiday feeling and the Laacher See volcanic region puts its geological past centre stage.
Walking, wine and a waltz: Bad Neuenahr celebrates its 27th Burgundy Festival
There are plenty of good reasons for a nice wine festival all year round. But festivities are usually concentrated in summer and autumn, when you can watch the grapes ripen - preferably directly at the vineyard and with a tasting bar within easy reach. The Ahr Valley kicks off the season with an event that appeals to several senses at once. Walking, wine and dancing. It's all about the 27th Neuenahr Burgundy Festival next Saturday (27 July). The event is organised by the Lingen, Burggarten and Sonnenberg wineries. The fun begins with a hike through the vineyards. Small tasting stands along the red wine trail will tempt you, with red and white Burgundy playing the leading roles.
At 5 pm, the dancing fun begins on the festival grounds in the middle of the vineyards. The PGM Big Band will be playing music to go with the wine. The Burgundy Festival includes special seating: You take a seat on straw bales and enjoy the summer evening. Interested wine lovers can purchase a package with three wine glasses, glass and glass holder for 17 euros (14 euros retail price), and the included VRM ticket allows you to use public transport until three in the morning. A practical feature: the ‘Ahrweiler-Markt’ stop is not far away. In August (16 to 18 August), the event continues with the historic wine festival in Heimersheim.
Info: Tel. (02641) 67 13; www.burgunderfest.de
All for show: violent volcanic eruption at Lake Laach
Over the next few days, Laacher See (photo) will be hosting a traditional event: the 17th Volcano Night, which commemorates the last eruption plus/minus 13,000 years ago, is spread over an entire week (21 to 27 July), so there's plenty of time. The programme of events around the lake includes hikes, guided tours, workshops, concerts and parties. And: on a ‘swimming day’ (25 July), it's all about the region's swimming pools. The highlight of the week is the volcano party in Nickenich (27 July). There will be live music from bands, tractors driving in a corso and the grand finale will be a volcano erupting.
Info: Tel.(02636) 19 433; www.vulkanregion-laacher-see.de
Skywalk at the ‘Doctor’: View of vines, town and river
The town of Bernkastel-Kues on the Moselle has invested a great deal of effort in modernising its spa gardens, which are located on a plateau. It has also built a new viewing platform in the vineyards. The skywalk borders the famous Doctor vineyard and offers a magnificent panoramic view of the town, river and vines. A visit to the spa gardens is also a source of inspiration: Herbs form a ‘herbal staircase’, a mist garden with a relaxation area unfolds a ‘healing therapeutic effect’, and children climb on wooden structures.
Info: Tel. (06531) 500 190; www.bernkastel.de
The fascination of the railway not only for young people
The Selfkantbahn railway in Gangelt in the Lower Rhine region offers fascinating trips on historic trains from the station in the district of Schierwaldenrath to Gilrath and back.
There are also guided tours for children at the station on some Sundays, for example on 11 August at 12.25 p.m. and 2.15 p.m., where they can explore the fine models (photo). Adults are also welcome at the big children's festival on 28 July, when the railwaymen pull out all the stops and even set up make-up stands and bouncy castles.
Info: Tel. (02454) 66 99; www.selfkantbahn.de
A beach holiday with music
45 palm trees, 4000 square metres of sandy beach, a water playground and a large sunbathing lawn: In Zülpich's Seepark, visitors can get into the holiday mood right on their doorstep. Beach volleyball, SUP, barbecue and pedal boat hire are also on offer. Admission: 4.50 euros for children, eight euros for adults. Flight costs: none. The 20-hectare park is located on the site of the 2014 State Garden Show and has been home to the summer concert series ‘Strandkultur’ for four years, featuring ensembles from the region. Next date: 1 August, 6 pm. The band ‘Kerk und Baend’, will be playing.
Info: Tel. (02252) 52 345; www.seepark-zuelpich.de