Day trip tips Volcano Night and Burgundy Festival: five tips for outings in the region

There are plenty of good reasons for a nice wine festival all year round. But festivities are usually concentrated in summer and autumn, when you can watch the grapes ripen - preferably directly at the vineyard and with a tasting bar within easy reach. The Ahr Valley kicks off the season with an event that appeals to several senses at once. Walking, wine and dancing. It's all about the 27th Neuenahr Burgundy Festival next Saturday (27 July). The event is organised by the Lingen, Burggarten and Sonnenberg wineries. The fun begins with a hike through the vineyards. Small tasting stands along the red wine trail will tempt you, with red and white Burgundy playing the leading roles.