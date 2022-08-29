Police ask for information : Unknown persons slash 71 tyres in Wachtberg

The police are asking for information. (Symbolic image) Foto: dpa/Philipp von Ditfurth

Wachtberg-Oberbachem Unknown persons allegedly punctured 71 tyres in Wachtberg at the weekend. The police have started an investigation and are asking for information.

In Wachtberg-Oberbachem, unknown persons punctured 71 tyres on 18 trailers used for agricultural purposes on Sunday night. According to the Bonn police, the trailers were allegedly parked on a dirt road in the extension of Bauernweg in Kürrighoven.

According to initial investigations, the unknown persons punctured the tyres between 7 p.m. on Saturday and 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. The police are investigating damage to property and are asking for information. Anyone who saw suspicious persons on Sunday night or who observed anything unusual is asked to call the police on 0228 150.