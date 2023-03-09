Frank Asbeck's plans : Waldburg to become an "excursion pub" with a small hotel again

Entrepreneur Franck Asbeck wants to turn the dilapidated Waldburg above Remagen into an restaurant for day-trippers with a small hotel attached. Foto: ahr-foto

Remagen The Bonn entrepreneur Frank Asbeck recently bought the Waldburg above Remagen at an auction. He wants to turn the dilapidated property into a popular tourist destination again.

"I want to make it beautiful," promised entrepreneur Frank Asbeck to the mayor of the town and the members of the Remagen building committee. Frank Asbeck, entrepreneur (Solarworld) and owner of castles (Calmuth Castle, Marienfels Castle) bought the former "Waldburg" on the heights of the town out of an enforced auction, as reported by the General-Anzeiger. He had shelled out 220,000 euros for the ruins that remained of the former day-trip establishment.

Now the 63-year-old agronomist and co-founder of the Green Party has explained what is to happen to the former establishment. He envisages the revival of the completely derelict former landmark as a small day-trip tourist destination with a small hotel with eight rooms and event facilities for art and culture or family celebrations for up to one hundred people. Asbeck is sure: "This gem can be saved."

Access roads would lead through residential area

Many Remagen residents had come to the foyer of the Rheinhalle to hear the plans of the passionate hunter and, by his own admission, great nature lover. This is because the development of the remote area of about 8,500 square metres would lead through a quiet residential area. There is concern about increasing traffic there. However, Asbeck was able to soothe people's concerns quickly: Everything will be small and manageable. He said it was not about commerce and making money, but about preserving the Waldburg with its beautiful tower from which there is a magnificent view of the Rhine valley. He said it was possible, and compared it to the way he had restored the likewise dilapidated Calmuth Castle in the Remagen woods more than ten years ago. "It is a similarly interesting architectural task," he commented.

Asbeck's analysis of the overgrown and dilapidated, literally ruinous scene is quite different from that of the residents: "It's not all that bad," Asbeck tells the General-Anzeiger. Power and water are available, he says, and the sewage problem is currently being examined, which can only be solved with the help of the city of Remagen. After all, pipes have to be laid across municipal territory. Here, too, the castle owner radiates optimism. "Reasonable people find reasonable solutions," he told the General-Anzeiger immediately after buying the ruin.

Asbeck says he has already taken care of the old pollarded chestnuts with an arborist. After further pruning next year, the trees would be restored to their former glory. "The Waldburg is located directly on the Rheinburgenweg, a hiking trail that would certainly benefit from another place to stop for refreshments," says FDP councillor Christina Steinhausen, whose parliamentary group recently visited the "Waldburg".

Municipality demands concrete and detailed concept

As reported by the GA, the building committee had already given a clear vote: The area was supposed to be handed back to nature, as Remagen's mayor Björn Ingendahl put it. Then came the enforced auction and the surprise purchase of the dilapidated property by Asbeck, who immediately set to work with great élan. Despite the decrepit condition and the presumably not inconsiderable difficulties in developing the site, he said: "The problems have actually been solved".

The city administration and the building committee do not quite see it that way: they still think the descriptions of the future use are too vague. There is not yet a clear, concrete and detailed concept that shows how traffic will develop and what the impact of a new restaurant will be. A proposal to the city council or a decision would therefore not be made at this point in time. Asbeck had previously proposed to draw up a project-related development plan. Now he is to substantiate his plan and provide more figures. "I will now submit the requested detail," Asbeck promised in the GA interview.

He said he wanted to use the next weeks and months to "de-clutter and tidy up" the site. He also wants to secure the remaining building fabric in order to comply with the obligation to maintain road safety.

Waldburg Excerpts from the sales exposé A 35-page expert report had come to the conclusion that the market value of the house, which was built in 1898 and used to be a restaurant for day-trippers, was two euros. Plans to set up a clinic there failed (the GA reported). For many years the building, which stands on a plot of 8700 square metres, has been left to decay. According to the exposé, the structural facilities are "in danger of collapse, already dilapidated and no longer economically viable". Parts of the site had been listed - until they were removed from the list of monuments in 2009. The site is located in a wooded area, above Remagen, outside the town, between a forest road and a hiking trail. Access is currently via the forest road from "Waldburgstraße".

Original text: Victor Francke