War in Ukraine : Economics minister calls for citizens to reduce energy consumption by ten percent

German Economics Minister Robert Habeck is calling on citizens to do their part and save energy. Foto: dpa/Markus Scholz

Berlin So far, Germany remains highly dependent on Russian energy. The federal government is doing a lot to change that. German Economics Minister Robert Habeck says citizens should do their part by reducing energy consumption.

"I ask everyone to make a contribution to saving energy right now," he told the newspapers of the Funke-Mediengruppe (Friday) in light of the war in Ukraine. "As a rule of thumb, I would say: It is for sure possible to reduce energy use by ten percent." The Green politician touted a similar campaign by the government.

According to information from the Ministry of Economics, work is now being done on a new approach to the "Deutschland macht's effizient" campaign, which is already underway. In addition to energy efficiency, the campaign will also focus on the expansion of renewable energies, heating and energy saving, a spokeswoman said in response to a question on Friday. Posters, digital screens at bus stops and advertisements in newspapers are planned. Digital energy-saving ads have already been placed on Google, Facebook and Instagram.

Habeck: Bicycles and trains instead of cars

"We can only become less dependent on Russian imports if we see it as a big joint project in which we all participate," Habeck told newspapers. If people can take the train or bicycle at Easter, that's good, he said. "This is easy on the pocketbook and annoys Putin," Habeck said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Taking into account commuters who rely on cars, the minister appealed to employers to consider "offering that employees be able to work from home when possible to save energy. We also worked at home during the pandemic. Where it's possible, you could go back to working at home one or two days a week - all on a voluntary basis for now.”

Asked which industrial companies would be the first to lose supply in the event of an energy shortage, Habeck replied that "nothing can be said in general terms, the structure is too complex for that. Together with the Federal Network Agency, he said, preparations are being made for all scenarios. "However, a situation with supply bottlenecks and the shutdown of industrial plants is an economic policy nightmare. You can't really do anything right in such a case - only less wrong." It would then be a matter of "massive collapses" in German economic cycles. "That's why we will do everything we can to avoid that.”

Ministry: Security of supply currently guaranteed

Currently, the security of supply in Germany is guaranteed, she said. "We are monitoring the situation very closely," the spokeswoman said. According to her, the ministry is closely informed about the current supply situation in the individual regions of Germany. "The federal government is prepared for all scenarios and is able to take the necessary steps at any time, if necessary and required."

It is important that citizens as well as industry save energy, the spokeswoman said. “That helps to make it faster that we can achieve our goal away from Russian energy imports." Currently, Germany is highly dependent on Russian energy.

Orig. text: dpa