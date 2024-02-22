Forecast for Bonn and the region Warning of squalls at the end of the week
Bonn/Region · The second half of the week will be stormy. According to forecasts, gusts of 100 kilometres per hour are possible. These are the prospects for the coming days.
The second half of the week will remain grey, rainy and far too mild for the time of year in Bonn and the region. According to the Bonn weather portal wetteronline.de and the German Weather Service (DWD), this weather mix will be exacerbated by stormy gusts. These can reach speeds of 80 to 100 kilometres per hour. Heavy squalls must be expected, especially at higher altitudes.
Temperatures will remain mild. In Bonn, the values will climb into the double-digit range in the coming days. Frost is not in sight for the time being. At higher altitudes, temperatures will remain somewhat lower, but it will still be mild.
The DWD has issued an official weather warning for Bonn and the Ahrweiler district: Between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, there should be gusts of wind from the south-west. Wetteronline warns of squalls from Thursday afternoon throughout NRW.
Thursday night and Thursday itself are forecast to be rainy. For the period from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening, the DWD has issued a warning of continuous rain for the Rhein-Sieg district. Showers are also expected in Bonn on Thursday afternoon. The maximum temperatures will be between eleven and 15 degrees. The weather should then calm down by the weekend. Sunshine and clouds will continue to alternate. Precipitation will decrease significantly.
You can find the current weather situation in Bonn and the region at wetter.ga.de as well as the outlook in our weather forecast.
(Original text: ga/dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)