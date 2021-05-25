Weather forecast for the region : Warning of squalls in Bonn and the region

In Bonn and the region, the weather on Pentecost weekend was mostly gray and wet. And it is to continue in the same rainy style until Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, light rain and thunderstorms at noon are to be expected. In addition, the German Weather Service warns of wind gusts of level 1 during the morning in Bonn, the Rhine-Sieg district and the Neuwied district. In the district of Ahrweiler, the warning has applied since Monday evening. In Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district, the wind gusts are then expected to develop into gales of level 2 of 4 levels between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m..
As during the day, the rain is expected to continue into the night to Wednesday. And even more rain can be expected then too.