Maintenance work in Bonn : Warning siren in Endenich accidentally rung
Bonn A siren warning tone startled some Bonn residents on Tuesday morning. According to the fire brigade, it was a false alarm.
On Tuesday morning, a siren on Euskirchener Straße in Endenich was falsely triggered at around 8:30 am.
According to the fire brigade, there was no danger to the public. A specialist company, which is servicing several systems in the city area during the course of the day, is investigating why the siren was triggered.
The administration informed us that several sirens in Bonn are currently being serviced.
Original text: ga
Translation: Mareike Graepel