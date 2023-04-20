Traffic: Railway services disrupted Warning strike: What to expect
Berlin · Rail travellers will face considerable disruptions on Friday. The EVG trade union is calling for several hours of warning strikes throughout Germany. There will also be strikes at airports.
After a major warning strike in public transport at the end of March, rail travellers have been largely unaffected - but now there will again be considerable restrictions in long-distance and regional transport on Friday. There will also be industrial action at some airports. Overall, however, the scope of the action is significantly smaller than last time. What travellers have to be prepared for on Thursday and Friday
Who is on strike, when and where?
The railway and transport union (EVG) has called for nationwide warning strikes in long-distance and regional transport this Friday in the collective bargaining dispute with about 50 railway companies. Workers are to walk off the job between 3.00 a.m. and 11.00 a.m. in the morning. Long-distance, regional and suburban trains throughout the country will be affected. The sister union Verdi, in turn, has announced warning strikes at Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf and Hamburg airports on Thursday and Friday in the context of the collective bargaining conflict in the public service sector, in the aviation security area, passenger control, personnel and goods control and service areas. "Longer waiting times and even flight cancellations or cancellations are to be expected in connection with the strike," the union warned.
What effects can be expected?
The impact on the railways is likely to be considerable, as it was at the end of March. Deutsche Bahn plans to completely stop long-distance traffic in the morning. From 1 p.m. onwards, it will gradually resume. "Nevertheless, the strike is expected to have a nationwide impact on ICE and IC trains until the early evening hours on Friday," it said. "All those who can reschedule should do so," said group personnel director Martin Seiler in Berlin on Wednesday. In regional and suburban rail transport, on the other hand, "as many connections as possible should be offered again according to the regular timetable as soon as possible after the end of the walkout". However, further restrictions are to be expected in the course of the afternoon.
Passengers at Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf and Hamburg airports will also have to be prepared for significant disruptions. "As things stand, around 700 departures will not take place at DUS, HAM + CGN airports," the airport association ADV announced on Wednesday. Around 100,000 passengers will be affected. Hamburg Airport, for example, announced that all departures on Thursday and Friday would be cancelled due to the warning strike.
Can I postpone my journey without paying for it?
Yes, the railways have again promised goodwill arrangements. All passengers who want to postpone their journey planned for Friday due to the warning strike will be able to use their ticket flexibly until 25 April. The prerequisite is that they have booked the journey up to and including 18 April.
Trains, ships, planes - will everything come to a standstill again?
No, there will not be a warning strike as extensive as the one at the end of March. At that time, the EVG, together with Verdi, had brought public transport in Germany largely to a standstill with a 24-hour warning strike. In addition to the railways, almost all German airports except Berlin were affected, as well as shipping and port traffic. Now, the warning strike on the railways is limited to a few hours in the morning and in the forenoon. "Our aim is not to punish passengers," said EVG bargaining manager Cosima Ingenschay. "On the contrary, we are only interested in increasing the pressure on the employer." Düsseldorf is one of Germany's largest airports. Other important hubs like Frankfurt and Munich, however, will remain in operation.
The EVG stressed on Wednesday that the parallel warning strikes on Friday were only a coincidence. There had been no coordination between the unions this time.
Should I be prepared for more warning strikes in the coming weeks?
That is quite likely. The EVG is currently negotiating with about 50 railway companies in the second round, one after the other. The next meeting with Deutsche Bahn is scheduled for next Tuesday. If no agreement is reached, the two sides will probably not meet again until the end of May. It will take until then for the EVG to negotiate with the other companies. The union has recently made it clear that warning strikes are possible at any time during the negotiation rounds.
Verdi, on the other hand, is negotiating next Saturday with the federal government and local authorities on a conciliation proposal in the public sector. If no agreement is reached, a ballot and indefinite strikes are conceivable.
(Original text: dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)