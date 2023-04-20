Traffic: Railway services disrupted Warning strike: What to expect

The impact on the railways is likely to be considerable, as it was at the end of March. Deutsche Bahn plans to completely stop long-distance traffic in the morning. From 1 p.m. onwards, it will gradually resume. "Nevertheless, the strike is expected to have a nationwide impact on ICE and IC trains until the early evening hours on Friday," it said. "All those who can reschedule should do so," said group personnel director Martin Seiler in Berlin on Wednesday. In regional and suburban rail transport, on the other hand, "as many connections as possible should be offered again according to the regular timetable as soon as possible after the end of the walkout". However, further restrictions are to be expected in the course of the afternoon.