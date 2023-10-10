Bonn reactions to the attacks in Israel "We can never live in peace"
Bonn · Security for Jewish institutions in Bonn has been tightened following the Hamas attacks on Israel. There is great sadness and concern in the synagogue community. Mayor Katja Dörner raises the Israeli flag.
The consequences of the war in Israel have reached as far as Bonn. The police have increased security measures for Jewish citizens and facilities. For example, the synagogue in Tempelstraße is under increased surveillance. In the Jewish community, there is concern about what will happen now. "We always thought that the military and the secret service could protect us. The attack has shown that we are vulnerable," says a member of the Bonn synagogue community who does not want to be named because of the current security situation. "We can never live in peace. Every time we feel safe, something happens."
The woman said the past few days have been "just terrible" for the synagogue community. "We pray that Israel survives." Personal connections to Israel may not be as intense for the Bonn faithful as elsewhere, she says, as most are of Russian descent. "Nevertheless, we have friends and relatives there and we are worried. I myself know some young men who have been called up for military service." She spends all day watching the news and can't believe it all: "Especially that so many young people were just murdered at a festival. There has never been anything like this before, so many dead in one day."
The attack on Israel had a direct impact on community life. Normally, on a high holiday like last weekend, many people would have gathered. But this time, she said, there were not even ten Jewish men to read from the Torah. "I don't know if people were afraid or if they didn't feel like celebrating," the woman says. She now has a lot of pent-up anger inside her. There must be revenge and a military response for Hamas' attacks, she says. "We can't let something like this happen again."
Police not only protecting the synagogue
According to spokesperson Robert Scholten, the Bonn police are closely monitoring the public security situation, also in consultation with other authorities. The protection of the synagogue, which was already at a high level, has been strengthened. It is currently being renovated and a prayer room is located in another building. This is also being monitored. "Our package of measures needs constant reassessment and, if necessary, adjustment," says Scholten.
In addition to the synagogue, the Jewish cemetery, a memorial in the centre of Bonn and the German-Israeli Society are in the police's focus. At the memorial, a damaged glass pane on the entrance door was discovered today, he said. "There was no break-in and also no note claiming responsibility or anything like that, but we are still writing a report for damage to property," says Scholten. There are no Palestinian facilities in Bonn that need to be guarded.
Dörner has Israel flag hoisted
Bonn's mayor Katja Dörner has had the Israeli flag raised in front of the Old Town Hall, something that had already been demanded by the Junge Union Bonn. On Monday, Dörner wrote a letter to Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, a city that has been on friendly terms with Bonn for decades, expressing the solidarity of the people of Bonn with the people of Israel.
"Nothing can justify these barbaric attacks," Dörner said. "We demand that this violence against innocent people be stopped immediately. Our solidarity and sympathy also go out to the many people of Jewish faith who live with us in Bonn and who are very worried about their relatives and friends in Israel." The Mayor wishes the Mayor and the citizens of Tel Aviv and all of Israel "that the acute threat ends soon and that no more blood is shed".
(Original text Nicolas Ottersbach; Translation: Jean Lennox)