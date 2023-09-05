Crying baby at the Beethovenfest "We couldn't imagine that the mother wouldn't leave the auditorium"

It is extremely rare that a major symphony concert is disturbed by fidgety or screaming toddlers and babies for such a long time. That is why the Beethovenfest wants to refrain from introducing an age limit. " In principle, everyone can come to our concerts. Children - including babies - are welcome at our events," says Seliger. "At the same time, we need to be able to rely on parents or carers to be appropriately sensitive to the situation and to leave the hall immediately if the child becomes restless. This is common practice and none of us has ever experienced such insensitive and persistent behaviour by a member of the audience before."