Crying baby at the Beethovenfest "We couldn't imagine that the mother wouldn't leave the auditorium"
Bonn · Displeasure at the Beethovenfest in Bonn: during a performance of the Ninth Symphony, the audience was disturbed by a crying baby. The artistic director Steven Walter apologised. The Beethovenfest's press spokesperson criticised the child's parents.
A lot of people were disturbed by a crying baby during the performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony by the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin. This became apparent from the conversations that were heard when the audience were leaving the concert on Sunday evening.
Although the Beethovenfest only received a few emails or phone calls, the organisers said, artistic director Steven Walter sent an email to the people who had bought tickets on Monday to apologise "from the bottom of his heart" for the incident. Walter: "Unfortunately, it took too long for us to react. Of course, we expected that the parents would leave the auditorium with their child when it wouldn't stop crying."
As compensation, he gave concertgoers a discount code that is valid for not sold-out concerts until the end of the festival. In addition, he promised to discuss with the halls hosting concerts ways "to react more quickly in such a case in the future".
Insensitive behaviour
When asked, press spokesperson Philipp Seliger said that they were already in close contact with the opera house, which had supplied the staff for seating and foyer service. "We couldn't imagine that the mother wouldn't leave the concert hall of her own accord" he said. He conceded that they should have intervened earlier. "We can see that we also made mistakes." He said that they now want to draw the consequences from this experience "so that similar situations do not occur in the future that affect people’s enjoyment of a concert".
It is extremely rare that a major symphony concert is disturbed by fidgety or screaming toddlers and babies for such a long time. That is why the Beethovenfest wants to refrain from introducing an age limit. " In principle, everyone can come to our concerts. Children - including babies - are welcome at our events," says Seliger. "At the same time, we need to be able to rely on parents or carers to be appropriately sensitive to the situation and to leave the hall immediately if the child becomes restless. This is common practice and none of us has ever experienced such insensitive and persistent behaviour by a member of the audience before."
Original text: Bernhard Hartmann
Translation: Jean Lennox