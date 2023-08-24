Illegal car racing "We get most of them"
Bonn · Illegal car races lead to terrible accidents again and again. That kind of scene is especially present in Cologne, but there are also more cases again in Bonn. A special unit of the Cologne police wants to put a stop to the drivers. Here’s how the investigators proceed and what makes the speeding scene tick.
Last Friday's case showed it once again: Illegal car racing is extremely dangerous and can lead to serious accidents. In Cologne-Deutz, a 28-year-old man had caused a pile-up with 14 injured and ten damaged cars. He himself and a woman driver of a small car were seriously injured and hospitalised. The man had crashed his sports car at high speed into a line of cars that had been waiting in front of a red traffic light. On Saturday, the man, who had been staying in Bonn as a foreign medical tourist, was arrested on suspicion of illegal car racing.
In Cologne, this kind of thing is by no means the exception. The police there listed 171 charges of illegal car racing last year, and this year there have already been 136 races up to July. Of these, 32 resulted in a traffic accident - almost a quarter. During the pandemic, the cases have increased once again; between 2018 and 2020, the number of races has almost doubled. "Young people had to meet somewhere. And since there were hardly any other options, they increasingly turned to cars. The streets were comparatively empty," explains Atilla Mutlu. He is the deputy head of a special police unit, the "traffic/racing" investigation squad, which keeps an eye on the speeding scene in particular.
Prohibited car racing has been a criminal offence since 2017
It was set up in 2015, after three fatal accidents caused by car racing were recorded in the statistics that year. Nevertheless: "Since then, there have been no more fatal accidents caused by illegal car racing in Cologne," says Mutlu. The situation is different in NRW: Twelve people died there last year as a result of suspected illegal car racing, as an evaluation by the Ministry of the Interior shows. Often not the drivers themselves, but their passengers or other road users.
Illegal car racing has been a criminal offence since 2017, after two young sports car drivers killed a 69-year-old man in a race in Berlin. They had raced along Kurfürstendamm at more than 170 kilometres per hour. The case caused a sensation at the time: for the first time, a speeder was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, the second driver to 13 years for attempted murder. As a general rule, participation in illegal car races alone can lead to fines or up to two years in prison; this also applies to so-called solo speeders who behave as if they were in a race, even without opponents, i.e. drive recklessly and clearly too fast. Up to ten years' imprisonment may be imposed if a person is killed or injured as a result. The convicted offenders must hand in their driving licence.
Mutlu's investigation team in Cologne consists of a dozen employees who are on duty from Monday to Sunday, mainly in the late hours and at night, but also in the early hours to check conspicuous cars. Conspicuous, that means: young men between the ages of 18 and 30 behind the wheel of expensive cars with a lot of horsepower, which they have often technically modified afterwards. Mostly it's about rims, lowered chassis that drags on the ground, and the exhaust systems - after all, they are supposed to roar properly. "We check whether such modifications to the vehicle have been registered with the Tüv, which is usually not the case," says Mutlu. The owners then have to dismantle the modifications, but often the police also confiscate the cars and have them checked again by the Tüv.
Rental cars or joint financing
As a rule, the owners face a fine. In some cases, drivers have to pay a warning fine when they are inspected on the spot, or they are subsequently charged with an administrative offence, for example, if they have been speeding from one traffic light to the next with a lot of squealing tyres, a hectic driving style and a roaring engine. Including the administrative fees, this can quickly add up to more than 100 euros, says the investigator. When the police officers "make an announcement" to the drivers, as Mutlu puts it, it happens that they apologise. "But with many of them we fall on deaf ears."
The financing models for the speeders' luxury cars vary: sometimes the drivers lease the car, sometimes they just rent it for a short time: "That can be as much as 1800 euros for a single weekend," says Mutlu. "Sometimes we also see whole families pooling for a car of 100,000 euros." If the car is rented, the reputable rental companies will definitely give the police feedback on who drove it. "However, there are also one or two dubious car rental companies that do not disclose the names," Mutlu says. In such cases, the police usually cannot trace the driver afterwards.
Pursuit sometimes too risky
At the known hotspots, the members of the Cologne investigation team usually post up in civilian cars. For a long time, the starting point for speeders was the Tanzbrunnen in Cologne, but this has since been closed to the scene. The scene then moved to Alfred-Schütte-Allee in Porz. From there it often continues onto the Cologne Rings with its many bars and clubs. There is also a frequented car park of the poser and tuner scene in Poll. "If we see two vehicles at a traffic light that fit the usual profile, we usually follow them," says Mutlu. But that does not always make sense, he adds. "We always have to weigh up whether we are endangering ourselves or other road users by following them. If the risk is too high, we break it off.“
As a rule, the pursuit is successful: "We get most of them. Because the drivers can often be apprehended through the licence plate number or witness statements. It is difficult, however, when witnesses call from further away. "It can take fifteen minutes before we get there, and then the race is often over again.“
For Mutlu, it is obvious why the drivers mainly race in city centres: "On the motorway or in industrial areas you are not seen. The drivers are desperate for attention." Surprisingly, they rarely arrange to meet in advance. "Rather, they meet by chance at the traffic lights and decide spontaneously." For the Cologne investigation team, there are clear signs of this: A Golf next to a tuned Mercedes does not set off the alarm bells yet. But investigators are already getting ready for smaller sports car models like the Fiat Abarth. The investigators hardly ever see women behind the wheel. "Instead, they are often to be found in the typical hotspots, where the young men also meet."
(Original text: Nina Bärschneider; Translation: Mareike Graepel)