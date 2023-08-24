Illegal car racing "We get most of them"

Illegal car racing

In Bonn, the number of cases of illegal car racing has increased recently. While there had been 30 criminal charges in 2021, there were already 45 last year. In the first quarter of the current year, the Bonn police filed twelve charges. There were no particularly serious cases recently. "The increase in numbers could be explained in particular by a change in reporting behaviour," says police spokesman Michael Beyer. There is no typical speeding and posing scene like in Cologne. In order to counteract illegal car racing, the police follow up on complaints from citizens or occasionally carry out checks without a specific reason. Last July, the Bonn police arrested two wanted criminals in Tannenbusch, one of whom was alleged to have taken part in illegal car races. In November, an 18-year-old had been racing with another driver at the corner of Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and Kölnstraße, resulting in an accident. A 19-year-old had hit a 36-year-old cyclist in an illegal car race at almost the same spot in June 2022. In the same summer, there had been meetings of the car tuner scene in the car park of the shopping centre in Wachtberg-Berkum.

In the Rhein-Sieg district, illegal car racing plays only a minor role. Last year there had been five criminal charges there, this year so far only one. Police spokesman Stefan Birk says that this also includes solo racing. A speeding offence alone is not enough for a charge, it also requires faked overtaking manoeuvres or drifting on roundabouts. During the Corona period, there was at times a car poser scene in Sankt Augustin, whereupon the police intervened with regular checks. However, residents still observe such meetings from time to time, most recently in the car park of the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences. On the B56 between Hangelar and Holzlar, the sound of revving engines and screeching tyres can also be heard. In Siegburg last April, two drivers had driven through the city centre towards Troisdorf at more than 100 kilometres per hour, disregarding red lights and driving into the oncoming lane. The officers were unable to catch up with the speeders - a Tesla and an Audi driver in their early 20s - but then checked them at a petrol station and confiscated their cars and driving licences.