Dautz family flies to the USA for surgery : "We have respect for the journey"

Luis and Andrea Dautz board the ambulance jet at Kön airport. Foto: Holger Willcke

Geislar The "Mission Luis" has started. The Dautz family from Bonn-Geislar flew to the USA on Monday so that their five-year-old son could be operated on by a specialist. The boy suffers from a very rare disease that threatens his life.

"Mum, when is it finally going to start?" Luis is excited. The five-year-old knows exactly what the trip is about for him. The Dautz family from Geislar has prepared the boy well for the flight and the four-week stay in the USA: The operation in Philadelphia, which is vital for his survival, is intended to help give Luis a perspective on life again.

Leo the lion is on board for good luck

The ambulance jet took off from Cologne Bonn Airport on Monday morning. On board was the crew of four, mother Andrea Dautz, son Luis - and of course Leo the lion. The stuffed animal has been accompanying the boy on his path of suffering for a long time.

Paediatrician Anita Ursic and nurse Michaela Merl looked after Luis with care. A detailed health check on board and a test with the oxygen mask were scheduled for Luis before departure.

A raised thumb signalled to flight captain Benno Doneck and co-pilot Patrick Koy that the medical team and the little patient were ready for take-off. Engines on, doors closed and off they went to the runway.

Father and daughter fly on a regular flight from Frankfurt

160 kilometres further south, father Christoph and daughter Mora set off almost simultaneously on a regular flight from Frankfurt am Main. With a flight time of only six hours, their flight took only half as long as the transport of Luis in the ambulance jet, which one has to imagine as similar to a flying intensive care unit.

The fate of the boy suffering from the rare disease PLE (Protein Losing Enteropathy, agonising loss of protein through the intestines) has taken on an unexpected level of sympathy. "Since the first article appeared in the General-Anzeiger, the willingness to donate has increased enormously. But we have also received a lot of encouragement and sympathy," says a noticeably confident Andrea Dautz.

More than 5500 donors transfer about 370,000 Euro

In just over five weeks, more than 5500 donors have transferred about 370,000 Euro to the internet platform betterplace.org and to the account of the Fontanherzen association. "We are overwhelmed by this willingness to help. We never expected this. My husband and I don't even know how to thank these many people. It's good that we took the step of going public. We were very hesitant about this at first," explains Andrea Dautz. The fundraising campaign had become necessary because the health insurance company does not want to pay for the operation in the USA. The Dautz family appealed against this.

Six kilograms of medicine fill a suitcase

The past week was devoted exclusively to packing, preparations and precautions to avoid falling ill. "If Luis had caught an infection, we would probably have had to postpone the trip," says the mother. The medication needed for Luis alone weighs six kilograms and fills a small suitcase. "The staff at the Hirsch pharmacy in Beuel have helped us enormously in the last few days, getting everything and taking a lot of the work off our hands," says Andrea Dautz, who, like her husband, is now on sick leave to be able to accompany "Mission Luis“.

Sister Mora is excused from school

The nine-year-old sister was exempted from school. The teachers at the Arnold-von-Wied primary school in Schwarzrheindorf have listed to the parents exactly what the eight-year-old is supposed to learn digitally. "We will take a laptop with us and do the lessons with Mora," says the mother.

Four-week stay in a parent-child home

The family lives in a parent-child house on the hospital grounds. The home is a ten-minute walk from Nemours Children's Hospital. For several years, the doctors there have dedicated themselves to the interdisciplinary treatment of these agonising, life-threatening complications associated with lymphatic malformations, gaining the most experience worldwide.

A minimally invasive treatment is expected to be performed endoscopically in the intestine at the clinic in Wilmington on Thursday. It should help to prevent protein from being excreted through the porous small intestine. The current results give hope: there have been improvements in about 70 percent of the interventions so far.

Operation should turn Luis' life around

The Dautz family has planned a four-week stay in the USA. "After the operation, the doctors will constantly monitor Luis and will be able to determine from the blood count how the protein level has developed after the operation," explains Andrea Dautz. If the results of the examinations do not turn out as desired, the planned stay will be sufficient to be able to perform a second operation.

„We have respect for the journey, but we are full of hope," say the parents, "our son has been sick since birth. He has been in constant pain for a year, which is why we are now clinging so tightly to the possibility that the operation will bring a turnaround in Luis' life."

(Original text: Holger Willcke; Translation: Mareike Graepel)