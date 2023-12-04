New Christmas market at Drachenburg Castle "We wanted to keep it smaller, more cosy"

Eight-year-old Janek, who had cone all the way from Münsterland with his mother, climbed onto the historic chain carousel. Judith Vom Rath: "As a child, I often came here to Drachenfels with my parents, to the castle, to the Nibelungenhalle, which is one of my favourite childhood memories. My father told me all about the legends. I want to pass that on to my son. I think it's great that this event is being organised, it's important for children to get in the mood for Advent, this is wonderful."