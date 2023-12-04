New Christmas market at Drachenburg Castle "We wanted to keep it smaller, more cosy"
This weekend, visitors could experience the new smaller Christmas market format at Drachenburg Castle for the first time. Admission is limited on each day of the event. Find out what visitors and organisers have to say about the changes and the new concept.
The imposing Drachenburg building was illuminated in warm colours. Throughout the park, there were sculptures of filigree fairy lights in the shape of Christmas trees, stars and a huge Advent wreath with red candles right at the entrance to the castle. Later, visitors strolling along the star-decorated avenue towards the iron gate would discover a large nativity scene on a hill. And there were always new and captivating opportunities to view the events.
Online ticket sales were limited - 2500 visitors were admitted per day - and therefore there were no crowds as they used to be during the "Unique Christmas Season" that took place before the Coronavirus pandemic changed everything. There were just two stalls selling honey and scarves and jackets, as well as booths with the scent of Christmas delicacies, a theatre tent with a programme that brought a sparkle to the eyes not only of children, and a castle decked out for the festivities, with live music and shadow puppet theatre in the Kunstraum.
Eight-year-old Janek, who had cone all the way from Münsterland with his mother, climbed onto the historic chain carousel. Judith Vom Rath: "As a child, I often came here to Drachenfels with my parents, to the castle, to the Nibelungenhalle, which is one of my favourite childhood memories. My father told me all about the legends. I want to pass that on to my son. I think it's great that this event is being organised, it's important for children to get in the mood for Advent, this is wonderful."
Mystical adventure trip in the theatre tent
And the performances in the Advent theatre tent were a delight. The Horizon Theatre performed the play "The Little Christmas Tree", in which Annabella tries to cheer up a stunted Christmas tree. And fairy and elf researcher Doc MacDooley took the audience on a mystical journey of adventure with the help of the magical fairy winds that included an encounter with elves and fairies.
"Jean Philip - a shadow from Paris" delighted the audience in the Kunstraum with his skilful hand shadow play. In the castle, there was also singing, the sound of trumpets and piano music. It was cosy everywhere - there was a Christmas tree in the dining room and a Christmas party with historical toys had been set up in the library.
Lea Grebert from the castle team, who had thought up some truly magical ideas, was pleased with the start of the first Advent weekend: "We wanted to keep it smaller, cosier, so that visitors could enjoy a relaxed day with their families and escape the pre-Christmas stress. I think we succeeded." Visitors had to wait a little at the food stalls, and some would have liked more stalls. But being patient is also part of the Christmas season.
Many people took advantage of the first ever combined ticket for admission and a ride on the Drachenfels cable car, which took them up to the plateau. There was a festive atmosphere there, just as there was at the valley station. Anyone walking along the donkey trail could enjoy the festively decorated private homes. The whole mountain was ablaze with lights.
The "Advent season at Drachenburg Castle" can still be visited on the next two weekends, on Saturday and Sunday, 9 and 10 December and on 16 and 17 December from 2 pm to 7 pm. Tickets cost eight euros for adults, six euros for children and people entitled to concessions and 18 euros for families. Combination tickets including a ride on the Drachenfels cable car are available for 18 euros for adults and ten euros for children and young people. More information on tickets and ticket booking at
Original text: Roswitha Oschmann
Translation: Jean Lennox
www.drachenfelsbahn.de/adventszeit