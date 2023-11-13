Weather in and around Bonn Weather bureau warns of stormy gusts at the start of the week

After the patchy, mixed weather at the weekend, the week in and around Bonn is getting off to a stormy start. The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued a storm warning for several municipalities. In Bonn, Cologne, Neuwied and the Rhein-Sieg district, the level two of four warning will apply from 1 p.m. on Monday until midnight. For the Ahrweiler district, the DWD is already issuing a warning from 11am. According to Wetteronline, gusts of up to 55 km/h are expected to sweep across the region.