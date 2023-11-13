Weather in and around Bonn Weather bureau warns of stormy gusts at the start of the week
Bonn/Region · The weather in and around Bonn at the start of the week is autumnal with lots of rain and wind. The German Weather Service has issued a gale warning for Monday. The outlook for the next few days.
After the patchy, mixed weather at the weekend, the week in and around Bonn is getting off to a stormy start. The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued a storm warning for several municipalities. In Bonn, Cologne, Neuwied and the Rhein-Sieg district, the level two of four warning will apply from 1 p.m. on Monday until midnight. For the Ahrweiler district, the DWD is already issuing a warning from 11am. According to Wetteronline, gusts of up to 55 km/h are expected to sweep across the region.
The start of the week will also be marked by grey clouds and rain. According to the Wetteronline forecast, it will be mild on Monday with temperatures of up to 16 degrees Celsius. It will be windy again: From the afternoon, gusts are expected to drop temperatures to around 4 degrees at night.
It will remain windy all day on Tuesday, with gusts of up to 45 kilometres per hour expected. The morning will see few clouds, but then rain is forecast. Temperatures in and around Bonn will reach 13 degrees. At night, it will remain comparatively mild at around 10 degrees.
The sun will make an appearance in the middle of the week: While we can expect rain on Wednesday morning, it will be sunny or slightly overcast from the afternoon onwards with temperatures of around 12 degrees Celsius. There may still be gusts of wind in the morning and afternoon, but these will disappear by the evening. There may be light showers with temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius during the night.