Weather forecast : Sahara dust possible again in Bonn and the region

Symbolic image Foto: dpa/Frank Rumpenhorst

Bonn Bonn and the region can expect spring-like weather until the middle of the week. Only a mix of clouds and Sahara dust will prevent completely clear visibility at the beginning of the week, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). And what about Easter? We dare to make an initial weather forecast.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Spring-like weather will be arriving in North Rhine-Westphalia in the coming week. After the cold and wet days with heavy rain and squalls, we can expect mostly sunny and dry weather with temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees Celsius during the day at the beginning of the week.. Only a mix of clouds and Sahara dust will prevent completely clear visibility at the beginning of the week, according to the DWD.

After a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, temperatures could be up to 24 degrees Celsius on Tuesday - although there might also be the odd shower.

Easter trend: It's getting cooler

The closer we get to Easter, the cooler it gets. On Good Friday, we can expect only 18 degrees in Bonn. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. On Easter weekend, the thermometer will probably only reach about 15 degrees. But at least it should stay dry, if the meteorologists are to be believed.