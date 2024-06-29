Outlook for Bonn and the region Severe thunderstorms jeopardise Euros soccer public screening today

Bonn meteorologist Karsten Brandt specifies: "All weather models show a problematic development of the weather." He is expecting rainfall of around 50 litres for the region, especially from 0-12 am on Sunday. "If things go well, it will only be 20-30 litres". Showers are expected as early as 9 pm. "Public screening won't be nice," says the weather expert. No doomsday scenario is to be expected, but in the worst-case scenario, cellars and subways could fill up. He speaks of a 30 per cent probability of an extreme weather situation. However, this can only be assessed more concretely in the course of Saturday.