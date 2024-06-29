Outlook for Bonn and the region Severe thunderstorms jeopardise Euros soccer public screening today
Bonn/Region · Thunderstorms, hail, storms - another severe weather is about to hit the south-west and centre of Germany. These are not good omens for the public screening events of the Euros 2024 soccer match Germany vs. Denmark tonight at 9pm.
Summer celebrated its return this week. On Thursday, maximum temperatures of 30 degrees were recorded. The weekend holds much gloomier prospects for open-air event organisers. Meteorologists are predicting heavy thunderstorms for the Bonn region and the Rhein-Sieg district. According to the German Weather Service, there is a chance of isolated heavy thunderstorms during the day on Saturday.
On Saturday evening until Sunday lunchtime, heavy thunderstorms are then expected from the west, some with extremely heavy rain. There is talk of rainfall of between 40 and 100 litres per square metre within a few hours, hail with grains three centimetres in diameter and gale-force winds of between 90 and 120 kilometres per hour. This could spoil major events in the region, including public screening. Temperatures are expected to be between 25 and 29 degrees.
Bonn meteorologist Karsten Brandt specifies: "All weather models show a problematic development of the weather." He is expecting rainfall of around 50 litres for the region, especially from 0-12 am on Sunday. "If things go well, it will only be 20-30 litres". Showers are expected as early as 9 pm. "Public screening won't be nice," says the weather expert. No doomsday scenario is to be expected, but in the worst-case scenario, cellars and subways could fill up. He speaks of a 30 per cent probability of an extreme weather situation. However, this can only be assessed more concretely in the course of Saturday.
Heavy rain expected in other regions
From Saturday evening to Sunday evening, thunderstorms could bring extreme amounts of rain of more than 100 litres per square metre in some regions, especially in western and south-western Germany. The DWD forecast that western Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and western Hesse as well as North Rhine-Westphalia would be affected.
According to WetterOnline, it will continue to be very cloudy and rainy on Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms may also occur. Maximum temperatures will be between 18 and 22 degrees.
The forecasts for the beginning of next week are similar to those for the end of the weekend: It will remain cloudy with temperatures around 18 degrees.
(Original text: ga, dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)